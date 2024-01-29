Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
35° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Men’s Basketball: Boo Buie earns Big Ten Player of the Week
January 29, 2024
Greenleaf Street fire ravages mixed-use building, displaces all residents
January 29, 2024
Residents hold vigil, call for ceasefire in Gaza at Light the Night exhibit
January 29, 2024
Trending Stories
1
1721 Views
Residents file elder abuse complaint against Avidor senior living complex
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 27, 2024
2
1305 Views
As Ryan Field demolition approaches, environmental concerns still remain unaddressed
Greta Cunningham and Anavi PrakashJanuary 26, 2024
3
1096 Views
Central Street fire damages The Locker Room
Casey He, City Editor • January 26, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Greenleaf Street fire ravages mixed-use building, displaces all residents

EFD and assisting fire departments brought the fire under control by 1 a.m. on Monday. There were no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries.
Courtesy of Evanston Fire Department
EFD and assisting fire departments brought the fire under control by 1 a.m. on Monday. There were no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries.
Casey He, City Editor
January 29, 2024

A fire Sunday night destroyed a mixed-use commercial building at 1402 Greenleaf St. and displaced all building residents, according to an Evanston Fire Department news release.

EFD responded to reports of the fire at around 8:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene minutes later to find the fire rapidly spreading, the release said. The fire was quickly upgraded to the three-alarm category as conditions deteriorated, and EFD brought in 11 fire departments from neighboring municipalities to assist.

EFD and assisting fire departments prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings and brought it under control by 1 a.m. on Monday.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and there were no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries, according to the release. However, the fire destroyed several businesses, including two pottery shops and a yoga studio.   

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @caseeey_he

Related Stories:

Central Street fire damages The Locker Room

Four firefighters injured in Florence Avenue fire

Fire in Maple Avenue apartment complex injures two, displaces two
More to Discover
More in City
Demonstrators held LED signs in Saturday night’s mist and sung songs calling for a ceasefire in Gaza
Residents hold vigil, call for ceasefire in Gaza at Light the Night exhibit
Panelists talk after the Economic State of Downtown Evanston luncheon hosted by the League of Women Voters of Evanston.
Downtown stakeholders quell economic concerns at LWVE panel
The YWCA Evanston/North Shore kicked off its 30th annual swim marathon Friday.
YWCA Evanston/North Shore kicks off 30th annual swim marathon
Avidor, a senior living facility in downtown Evanston seen Friday, faces a complaint by residents who have alleged abuse by management.
Residents file elder abuse complaint against Avidor senior living complex
Firefighters from EFD and neighboring fire departments extinguished the fire in 20 minutes, and there were no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries.
Central Street fire damages The Locker Room
Equipment for the demolition sits outside of Ryan Field. Demolition work on the stadium is supposed to start the week of Jan. 29.
As Ryan Field demolition approaches, environmental concerns still remain unaddressed
More in Latest Stories
Northwestern’s graduate student guard Ryan Langborg and sophomore forward Nick Martinelli, both in white basketball uniforms, high-five each other in the middle of the court.
Captured: Men’s Basketball: Northwestern beats Ohio State 83-58
Junior guard Melannie Daley, wearing a white jersey, jumps as she shoots the ball.
Captured: Women’s basketball falls to Lady Lions in second rematch of season series
Chicagos newest wedding venue is....a rat hole?
The Gay Chicago Rat Hole Wedding Next Door
Attendees lit candles and sang gospel music to honor King during the candlelight vigil.
Community gathers for candlelight vigil to honor MLK’s legacy as Black History Month approaches
Students said that the best time to avoid waits at Shake Smart was to go either right at 8 a.m., or close to 4 p.m.
Shake Smart meal exchanges draw long lines, wait times
SOLR members said learning about the history of labor movements at NU helps preserve generational knowledge.
SOLR teach-in emphasizes learning from, building relationships with campus workers
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in