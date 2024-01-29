Greenleaf Street fire ravages mixed-use building, displaces all residents

A fire Sunday night destroyed a mixed-use commercial building at 1402 Greenleaf St. and displaced all building residents, according to an Evanston Fire Department news release.

EFD responded to reports of the fire at around 8:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene minutes later to find the fire rapidly spreading, the release said. The fire was quickly upgraded to the three-alarm category as conditions deteriorated, and EFD brought in 11 fire departments from neighboring municipalities to assist.

EFD and assisting fire departments prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings and brought it under control by 1 a.m. on Monday.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and there were no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries, according to the release. However, the fire destroyed several businesses, including two pottery shops and a yoga studio.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

