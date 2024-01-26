Central Street fire damages The Locker Room

A fire Friday morning damaged The Locker Room, a Central Street store selling Northwestern apparel and merchandise, according to an Evanston Fire Department news release.

EFD responded to 1416 Central St. after receiving reports of the fire at around 11:30 a.m. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and darkened storefront windows, and the fire was upgraded to a “Working Fire” response, bringing fire departments from Wilmette and Skokie to assist with the response, according to EFD Division Chief Kimberly Kull.

EFD and neighboring fire departments extinguished the fire within 20 minutes. Residents in the apartments above the business self-evacuated before firefighters arrived, and there were no reports of civilian or firefighter injuries, the release said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

