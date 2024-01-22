Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Four firefighters injured in Florence Avenue fire

The+four+firefighters+injured+at+Florence+Ave.+have+been+discharged+from+the+hospital.
Courtesy of Evanston Fire Department
The four firefighters injured at Florence Ave. have been discharged from the hospital.
Edward Simon Cruz, Assistant City Editor
January 22, 2024

A basement fire at 1143 Florence Ave. displaced three residents and left four firefighters injured Monday. 

First responders arrived at the scene around 9:45 a.m. as the fire expanded to additional floors and part of an adjacent building, according to a news release from the Evanston Fire Department. 

Two occupants evacuated the building and received assistance from the American Red Cross, according to Division Chief Kimberly Kull. The occupants evacuated with one cat and one dog. One additional cat died in the fire.

EFD and seven assisting fire departments controlled the fire within an hour, according to the news release. Two firefighters were temporarily trapped in the building following a partial collapse on the first floor of the building. 

All four injured firefighters were taken to a local hospital in stable condition and were later discharged, Kull said. 

The Florence Avenue home suffered heavy smoke and fire damage. Firefighters also contained damage within the adjacent residence, which remains tenable, Kull said. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

According to the National Fire Protection Association, most home fires from 2016 to 2020 were caused by cooking, heating equipment, electrical distribution and lighting equipment, intentional fire setting, or smoking materials. EFD recommends residents check smoke alarm batteries on a regular basis, keep a fire extinguisher at home and practice safety around cooking, grilling, fire pits and home heating. 

Email: [email protected]

X: @edwardsimoncruz

