Hartrey Street fire displaces nine

A fire on the 1700 block of Hartrey Street displaced nine people Saturday morning, according to an Evanston Fire Department news release.

At about 11:30 a.m., EFD responded to reports of a house fire. First responders extinguished the fire within 20 minutes, but smoke and water damage displaced all residents. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

One firefighter was injured and offered care at the scene, but they declined medical transport. No civilians were injured, the release said.

The American Red Cross offered support, including shelter and wrap-around services, to the people who had been displaced.

According to State Farm, cooking, heating and electrical systems are the most common causes of home fires. In general, EFD recommends residents check smoke alarm batteries on a regular basis, keep a fire extinguisher at home and practice safety around cooking, grilling, fire pits and home heating.

