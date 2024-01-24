Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
37° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Students repaint The Rock for Palestinian liberation after original message was painted over
January 24, 2024
Women’s Basketball: Northwestern prepares for Penn State rematch
January 24, 2024
Ahead of ranked-choice voting in Evanston in 2025, Illinois sees push for electoral reform
January 24, 2024
Trending Stories
1
4521 Views
Three months since opening, Evanston’s new second-hand store says winter coat is a first priority
Naomi Taxay, Reporter • January 21, 2024
2
2187 Views
Illinois justice system begins to see impacts four months after eliminating cash bail
Lily Shen, Senior Staffer • January 18, 2024
3
2088 Views
Rebuild of Howard station possible as CTA Purple Line plans to modernize
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 21, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Lachman: To seek or not to seek (discomfort)

Ethan Lachman, Opinion Editor
January 24, 2024

When school breaks roll around, I’m always excited to go home. I’m excited to spend time with my family, to see my dogs, to see the familiar street names, restaurants and hiking spots I grew up with. When I go home, I feel comfort. 

But, time and time again, as I’ve scanned my boarding pass to get on the plane out of O’Hare, something funny has happened. I’m wearing my regular plane outfit — slightly tattered sweatpants, an old shirt and my “Seek Discomfort” hoodie — a flight attendant will look at me and say: “Seek Discomfort? Why would you want to do that?”

It’s a valid question.

To back up for a second, Seek Discomfort is the retail brand associated with the company and popular YouTube channel Yes Theory. I began watching their videos in high school, which range from adventures like exploring abandoned towns to asking strangers to take a trip across the world with them.

In addition to watching Yes Theory videos, I’ve collected basically an entire outfit out of Seek Discomfort apparel: sweatshirts, shirts, shorts, socks and hats. I don’t consider myself a huge fan of shopping, but for Seek Discomfort, I make an exception.

I wear the Seek Discomfort sweatshirt because it’s a reminder of the mindset I want to have. Yes Theory says “Seek Discomfort” not with the goal of making someone uncomfortable but with the goal of promoting growth — realizing that we become our best selves when we push ourselves to be courageous, to face our fears and realize they don’t define us.

Some of Yes Theory’s other signature phrases include “Love Over Fear” and “Walk Freely.” A central tenet of the Seek Discomfort mindset is to interact with strangers and revel in our shared humanity. 

Yes Theory is bound together by a community of “Seekers,” the name for the channel’s devoted fanbase. Rather than just being fans, though, Seekers actively meet up around the world to better their lives and work together to Seek Discomfort. When I’ve walked around campus with my merch on, I’ve been stopped by strangers who wanted to tell me they liked my sweatshirt or even had a similar one.

As someone with many fears and anxieties, Seek Discomfort first appealed to me because I felt helpless. I saw an incredibly close-knit group of friends going on crazy adventures — from taking trips around the world to spending the night on a huge hammock over a cliff — and I wanted to be like them. If I could just get myself to do that, I thought, then my life would be better. 

But, as I watched more videos, it was more the community that I saw unfold on screen than the adventures they went on that resonated with me. I realized I didn’t need to travel the world or take daily ice baths to seek discomfort. I could just work on opening myself up to people and on prioritizing relationships — like getting over my nerves about texting a friend to meet for lunch. I could seek discomfort inch by inch until it became a habit.

With that said, it also didn’t contradict the Seek Discomfort motto for me to be going home to spend time in my childhood room, with home-cooked meals and the comfort of my family. I was seeking comfort in my family, but to me, that is the entire point of Seek Discomfort: You can’t truly bond with people without seeking a little discomfort.

I’m worried that in this short piece, I almost did a disservice to emphasizing how much Yes Theory means to me. After all, it’s daunting to try to encapsulate their impact on my life with just this column, which is why I’ve put off writing about them for so long. But even in writing this, I’m seeking some kind of discomfort. 

The motto Seek Discomfort is short, powerful and almost jarring, but within it is another message entirely. Whenever I wear my Seek Discomfort shirt — which I’m wearing as I write this — I own my flaws. I own that the improvements I have to make are not burdens but beautiful opportunities. I own my humanity and the fact that I can always become a better version of myself.

Ethan Lachman is a Medill junior. He can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.
More to Discover
More in Columns
Kim: How to host a dinner party
Kim: How to host a dinner party
Hwang: A Californian’s love letter to walking in the cold
Hwang: A Californian’s love letter to walking in the cold
Kim: Why I can’t stop rowing
Kim: Why I can’t stop rowing
Hwang: The best resolution I’ve ever made
Hwang: The best resolution I’ve ever made
Crawford: The double displacement of an Indo-Caribbean American
Crawford: The double displacement of an Indo-Caribbean American
Crawford: The return of the R&B girl group
Crawford: The return of the R&B girl group
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student guard Boo Buie drives toward the lane.
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 96, No. 10 Illinois 91
Sunrise Yoga is offered at the Henry Crown Sports Pavilion every Tuesday and Thursday at 7:00 a.m.
NU students embrace radiance at Sunrise Yoga
Y.O.U. plans to upgrade its MakerSpace technology with more than $32,000 in grant money received in November.
Evanston Y.O.U. to upgrade MakerSpace technology with grant money
Students discussed the way carceral logic manifests in education, including in the lack of accommodations for students with disabilities and health issues.
UPEP unpacks carceral logic in NU’s past and present at Disorientation Week event
Through election-year campaigns, grassroots civic groups based in and around Evanston are taking national politics to the local level.
Grassroots civic groups make national politics local
The investigation follows a complaint filed by Zachary Marschall, the editor-in-chief of Campus Reform — a self-proclaimed “conservative watchdog” of higher education.
U.S. Department of Education opens Title VI investigation into Northwestern’s handling of alleged antisemitism
More in Opinion
LTE: Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism
LTE: Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism
Rohde: Universities should promote open debate and resist censorship
Rohde: Universities should promote open debate and resist censorship
Schieber: Remembering my teacher, Mr. Sackett
Schieber: Remembering my teacher, Mr. Sackett
Mittal: My experience perusing World Market with 20 bucks
Mittal: My experience perusing World Market with 20 bucks
Sandy: Is ChatGPT secretly Santa?
Sandy: Is ChatGPT secretly Santa?
Cruz: Does it always have to be a ‘White Christmas?’
Cruz: Does it always have to be a ‘White Christmas?’
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in