Where to finding warming centers, shelters in Evanston during frigid temperatures

As temperatures reach below zero in Evanston, city facilities and local organizations are available for housing-insecure residents to stay warm and receive essential services. The Daily compiled a map of the resources available this winter.

If you’re aware of additional winter resources in Evanston that should be added to this map, please email [email protected].

