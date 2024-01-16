Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

Where to finding warming centers, shelters in Evanston during frigid temperatures

City+facilities+and+various+local+organizations+are+offering+warming+centers+and+other+necessary+services+for+housing-insecure+Evanston+residents.
Daily file photo by Colin Boyle
City facilities and various local organizations are offering warming centers and other necessary services for housing-insecure Evanston residents.
Saul Pink, Data Visualizations Editor
January 16, 2024

As temperatures reach below zero in Evanston, city facilities and local organizations are available for housing-insecure residents to stay warm and receive essential services. The Daily compiled a map of the resources available this winter.

If you’re aware of additional winter resources in Evanston that should be added to this map, please email [email protected]

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @saullpink

