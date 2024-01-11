Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
32° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Reparations committee determines order for reparations distribution
January 11, 2024
Multicultural cabaret hosted by Vibrant Colors Collective explores community
January 11, 2024
MLK biographer and Medill alum Jonathan Eig reflects on love for journalism, storytelling
January 11, 2024
Trending Stories
1
932 Views
Despite closures, Evanston restaurants make themselves heard
Jack Ververis, Reporter • January 9, 2024
2
869 Views
Football: South Dakota State’s Zach Lujan expected to be hired as Northwestern’s offensive coordinator
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 7, 2024
3
856 Views
Evanston avoids property tax hike amid ‘sobering’ budget outlook
Shun Graves, Assistant City Editor • January 7, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Multicultural cabaret hosted by Vibrant Colors Collective explores community

A+person+faces+forward+and+reaches+out+to+another+person+in+the+foreground+standing+with+their+back+to+the+camera.+Rays+of+light+cover+them.
Jillian Moore/The Daily Northwestern
One cast member reaches out to another as they sing a duet. As “Aashiyana” progresses through three acts, the characters find community and celebrate their cultures with one another.
Jillian Moore, Assistant Design Editor
January 11, 2024

The production “Aashiyana” — which translates to “home” in Hindi and Urdu — by the Vibrant Colors Collective, depicts a progression of loneliness to community and celebration in three acts.

The show will run Friday and Saturday in Shanley Pavilion. This is Vibrant Colors Collective’s second cabaret and first full season since its founding in 2021.

DSC_9254
Gallery9 Photos
Jillian Moore/The Daily Northwestern
Cast members reach for each others’ hands while practicing blocking — positioning on the stage — and choreography for a musical number in “Aashiyana.”

The cabaret — which features Black, Indigenous and people of color in the cast — includes 14 songs in seven different languages, including Malay, Hindi and Japanese. However, none of the tracks are traditionally from musical theater. The multi-genre setlist includes “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5 and “Good To Be Home” from the movie “Let It Shine.” 

According to Communication sophomore and Director Shahzeb Shah, the cast made a purposeful choice to highlight popular songs by BIPOC artists from around the world.

“Traditionally, theater here has been for a long time very, very non-POC-centric,” Shah said. “That’s why Vibrant Colors Collective was created in the first place: to give a space for POC to highlight their stories and to be at the forefront of an art that has excluded them for so long.” 

The show follows the “journey of joy” for BIPOC Americans. The production depicts the cast as isolated and longing for connection in the first act and ultimately celebrating multicultural community together in the third.

Communication freshman and co-choreographer Asha Navaratnasingam said the message at the heart of “Aashiyana” is the joy that comes from embracing one’s home culture, as opposed to the hardships more often portrayed in the media.

“It’s really cool to see my culture being celebrated,” Navaratnasingam said. “A lot of the actors have contributed songs from their culture that they’d like to be in the show, so we’re bringing those together to create a cohesive case and I think it’s super cool.”

One such moment of diverse commemoration is the final number of the first act, “Cálice.” The Brazilian revolutionary song gained popularity after its release in 1978 and speaks out against the Portuguese government. 

Shah said the blocking and choreography of “Cálice,” where the ensemble is “taking over” the feelings of the main actor and reflecting his experiences, is a significant moment in the show. 

“What we’re using this song to do is to show the inner emotions of everybody in the cast to talk about the different oppressions that we have faced,” he said. 

Communication freshman Aashna Rai, the show’s music director, said she discussed specific song choices during “coffee chats” with the cast.

Rai then helped transcribe many of the songs in the show, working with the main guitarist.

“There’s a lot of jamming out with the band trying to figure out things by ear, but I’ve been lucky to have a really good band with some really talented members,” she said. “They’ve been really helpful in getting the sound that we want.”

SESP sophomore and performer Malik Middleton said this is a time in which solidarity with other cultures is something the cast has been thinking about, and creating art across identities is important. He added this could be the first time a cast spoke a language such as Malay in Shanley Pavilion. 

Shah said, “It’s a super unique experience to come in and hear your native tongue sung in a theater space at Northwestern.”

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @jillian_moore7

Related Stories:

Performing arts groups struggle to rehearse after Wirtz Center pauses extracurricular practices

Wirtz Center’s ‘Heroes of the Fourth Turning’ complicates mechanisms of empathy

Exploration of photography and nature: ‘Misread Affinity’ on display at Evanston Art Center
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Jan. 15, 2024.
The 75th Emmys preview: ‘Succession’ set to sweep
Sophie Liu David said her experience in “Cinderella” made her certain in her pursuit of a career in theater.
Sophie Liu David takes final bow in ‘Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ at Drury Lane Theatre
Three men stand together, the middle one holding a wrestling belt.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Iron Claw’ offers claustrophobic tale of brotherhood, family
Three bowls of white rice, spicy chili shrimp and cha jang mein sit on a wooden table.
Open Tab: Shang Noodle & Chinese delivers quintessential comfort food this winter
The 2024 Golden Globes kicked off the entertainment awards season for television and film.
The 2024 Golden Globes celebrated a year of great TV, surprised “Barbenheimer” fans
The Wirtz Center instituted a pause on extracurricular use of their space for Winter Quarter.
Performing arts groups struggle to rehearse after Wirtz Center pauses extracurricular practices
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in