Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
35° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
UCLA Prof. Nour Joudah speaks on generational survival of Palestinians for MENA speaker series
January 8, 2024
The 2024 Golden Globes celebrated a year of great TV, surprised “Barbenheimer” fans
January 8, 2024
Men’s Basketball: Hunger shines in first career start, helps Northwestern knock off Michigan State 88-74
January 7, 2024
Trending Stories
1
8448 Views
First Night Evanston terminated due to lower attendance and sponsor contributions
Olivia Joung, Reporter • January 3, 2024
2
1420 Views
Admitted 2024 early decision applicants look forward to getting involved on campus
Isaiah Steinberg, Assistant Campus Editor • January 2, 2024
3
1025 Views
Football: Northwestern’s Timi Oke embarks on journey from London to the Big Ten
Jake Epstein, Sports Editor • January 4, 2024
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Performing arts groups struggle to rehearse after Wirtz Center pauses extracurricular practices

The+Wirtz+Center+instituted+a+pause+on+extracurricular+use+of+their+space+for+Winter+Quarter.+
Madeline King/The Daily Northwestern
The Wirtz Center instituted a pause on extracurricular use of their space for Winter Quarter.
Madeline King, Assistant A&E Editor
January 7, 2024

Northwestern performing arts students say they are struggling to find rehearsal spaces after the Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts announced a pause on facility usage for extracurricular student groups during Winter Quarter. 

A memo sent to affected students on Dec. 22 said leadership from the Wirtz Center, the School of Communication and the theatre and dance programs decided to implement the pause due to “damage to furniture and equipment.”

Communication junior James Hisanaga serves as the producer for “Falsettos,” a student-produced musical set to begin in Week 5 of Winter Quarter. The production lost its rehearsal space in the Wirtz Center this quarter – a change that Hisanaga said was sudden and sent them “scrambling” to find new spaces.

“The way we were notified didn’t seem respectful of our time and energy that we put into the groups that we’re in,” Hisanaga said. 

Falsettos now rehearses in Fisk Hall and Kresge Hall, Hisanaga said. Music directors have to carry their own keyboards and instruments to rehearsals, and choreography rehearsals have become complicated without access to mirrors, they said. 

Communication sophomore and Falsettos cast member Lucy Lewis said she felt a lack of communication from the center and added she views the pause as a collective punishment. 

“Obviously, Wirtz is awesome, but I came here because of the incredible and vibrant student arts happening here, and it feels like Wirtz is just constantly undervaluing us,” Lewis said. 

Jorge Silva, managing director of the Wirtz Center, said $5,000 worth of damage to a TV and computer station was the “climactic loss” leading up to the pause. He said broken and missing tables, chairs and music stands along with the misplacement of equipment like pianos left classrooms nonfunctional over several months. 

Silva said since rehearsal spaces and classrooms are unlocked during the day, it is difficult to assign blame for the damage. Therefore, a holistic approach to the pause is more fair than individual accountability, he added. 

“No group has lost complete access,” Silva said. 

Silva also said he has offered and reached compromises with some of the extracurricular groups that contacted him. Wirtz Center has also reached out to groups with initially accepted space reservations, he added. 

Some previous commitments, such as rehearsals for the Dolphin Show and auditions for Northwestern’s Student Theatre Coalition, otherwise known as StuCo, will be honored despite the pause, according to Silva. 

“We appreciate that this is a disruption,” Silva said. “It’s difficult and stressful. We’re not discounting that by any means.”

Individuals involved in the decision hosted a working session on Friday as a way for students to give feedback to the Wirtz Center and work towards solutions, Silva said. Another will be hosted Monday. 

After the working sessions commenced, Silva said members of leadership would meet again to discuss how to proceed with space reservations and ensure property remains undamaged. 

Both Silva and Henry Godinez, the theatre department chair, said students should reach out with questions or concerns and take advantage of the communication avenues offered. 

Godinez said students should reflect on the damage and how it affects their learning environment. He said he hopes to see all parties who use space in the Wirtz Center work together to find solutions. 

“I do hope that students understand this is not a vindictive thing,” Godinez said. 

Lewis said she remains confident that the work of performing arts student groups on campus is important. 

However, Lewis said it is still “hurtful” to feel like their hard work isn’t truly valued by the larger community. 

“At a certain point, it feels like fighting a losing battle,” Lewis said. “It’s really tough, but we’re all still going to keep making theatre, whether we have Wirtz rooms or not.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @madelineking_18

Related Stories: 

Student understudy experiences lead to Wirtz Center policy changes

Wirtz Center increases rehearsal room capacity

As Fall Quarter approaches, the Wirtz Center looks to new opportunities for student theatre and collaboration
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Northwestern performing arts students bring classic childhood cartoon characters to life.
‘Phineas and Ferb’ parody musical: ‘Gitchy Goosical’ tackles the college experience with beloved characters
The Daily takes a look back at the year in music from 2014.
Flashback: The music of 2014 is alive and well 10 years later
Stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell pose together with goofy expressions.
Reel Thoughts: “Anyone But You” is nothing without chemistry
“Ted” the series will premiere Jan. 11 on Peacock. It stars Seth MacFarlane as Ted and Max Burkholder as John.
Seth MacFarlane asks if there is ‘still an appetite’ for Ted in new prequel series
(Center) Danielle Brooks as Sophia in Warner Bros. Pictures’ bold new take on a classic, “The Color Purple,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Bazawule and cast discuss upcoming film ‘The Color Purple’ in Warner Bros. roundtable
A small red and green basket containing silver, red and white balls, and a pinecone sits next to a red and green cup featuring the Starbucks logo.
Open Tab: Festive drinks for the finicky palate
More in Latest Stories
Evanston’s budget for fiscal year 2024 avoided a property tax hike after cutting expenses and finding new revenue sources.
Evanston avoids property tax hike amid ‘sobering’ budget outlook
Basketball player Caroline Lau, who is wearing a white uniform, waits to pass the ball while a referee blows a whistle and points.
Captured: Women’s Basketball: Northwestern falls short in first home game of 2024
The AUX, currently still in its construction phase, started in November and is managed by Black-owned UJAMAA Construction.
Evanston hub for Black businesses set to open in December
The Creative Writing program on average accepts half of the applicants that apply to its year-long sequence programs, according to program director Juan Martinez.
NU Creative Writing program invites student wordsmiths
Students participating in the Chicago Field Studies program can complete their internships in person, remotely or hybrid.
Chicago Field Studies matches students with course credit and hands-on experience in the workforce
At the National Immigrant Justice Center, Zhu said he will oppose government efforts to deny asylum claims to immigrants who have suffered or fear persecution for belonging to a particular social group.
Pritzker alum Henry Zhu awarded Skadden Fellowship for public interest law
More in Theatre
The Wirtz Center’s “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” grapples with the cultural schisms of the United States during the Trump presidency.
Wirtz Center’s ‘Heroes of the Fourth Turning’ complicates mechanisms of empathy
The “How To Defend Yourself” cast. After starting over the summer, the actors will finally take the stage this weekend.
‘How To Defend Yourself’ explores empowerment in violent world with Spectrum Theatre Company
The Dissonance band rehearsing for their production. Along with writing the show, Valaskovic also plays the saxophone in the band.
Student-written productions like Sit & Spin Production’s ‘Dissonance’ break from tradition, amplify new voices
The Wirtz Centers production of musical The Prom opened last weekend.
‘The Prom’ is a heartwarming showstopper
A tableau vivant of “A Sunday at La Grande Jatte” concludes the first act of “A Sunday in the Park with George.”
‘Sunday in the Park with George’ makes suboptimal setting picturesque
Three women confusedly watching a woman draped in an American flag as she talks on a cell phone.
Hell to the chief: 'POTUS' crafts a chaotic comedy of errors
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2024 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in