Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Reel Thoughts: ‘Bird’ is a triumphant coming-of-age gem

Illustration by Shveta Shah
Bird mirrors Bailey’s life, serving as a guiding light when she is lost.
John Rivera, Reporter
October 21, 2024

Content warning: This review contains mentions of assault, as well as spoilers.

Through the hardest of times, when we are lost and hopeless, director Andrea Arnold reminds us there’s light on the other side of the tunnel.

Arnold’s new coming-of-age film, “Bird,” debuted its Chicago screening at the 60th Chicago International Film Festival on Saturday. “Bird” had its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival last May.

Arnold is no stranger to the coming-of-age genre; she’s best known for her past directorial work on “American Honey” and “Fish Tank,” the latter of which took home the Silver Hugo for jury special award at the 45th Chicago International Film Festival.

Her latest film follows the life of 12-year-old Bailey (Nykiya Adams), who lives with her father, Bug, played by Barry Keoghan, the star of last year’s cultural phenomenon “Saltburn.” Bailey’s little brother and two little sisters live with their mother, Peyton (Jasmine Jobson), who dates an abusive man named Skate (James Nelson-Joyce).

Bailey has a complicated life at home, living with a well-intentioned but neglectful father who is getting married to his girlfriend of just three months.

The film follows Bailey’s daily struggles with family, gender identity and the motions of growing up, including puberty.

Bird (Franz Rogowski) enters Bailey’s life when she is lost and unsure of her place in the world. Bird mirrors much of Bailey’s life through his apparent gender fluidity and own familial complications, which Bailey helps guide him through. She learns more about her own identity as she helps Bird reconnect with his past.

The film takes quite an unexpected turn in the form of a surrealist plot twist. In a pivotal scene, Bailey seems to harness the ability to tame a bird, calling it to carry a note from the ground floor to a third-story balcony. As the film progresses, it’s revealed that “Bird” is quite a fitting name to say the least.

At the climax of the film, Bird rescues Bailey and her mother as Skate physically assaults them — a scene so surreal and unpredictable, it almost feels out of place compared to the rest of the film.

Yet, the more I think about it, the more I admire this daring narrative choice. Arnold uses this fantastical twist to seamlessly blend surrealism with a grounded plot that is purposely quite jarring but incredibly fitting.

In multiple shots of the film, Bird stands on the roof of an apartment complex through Bailey’s window as she is falling asleep. Bird, her ever-present guardian angel, is literally and figuratively watching over Bailey, guiding her through the troubles of youth.

Arnold effectively relays the message that in the darkest of times, someone is always there for you, even if you don’t know it.

As Bug gets married and the film comes to a close, Bailey is one step closer to finding herself. She hugs Bird for a final goodbye, having learned that when life moves, you move along with it.

The film closes with an evocative close-up of Bailey’s face with her now yellow pupils, letting the audience know that they have the power to get through the struggles life throws your way. This metaphor sticks with the audience even after the credits roll.

The film officially releases to the public on Nov. 8.

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:
Chicago International Film Festival returns for 60th anniversary
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Apprentice’ satisfies all our perverse curiosities about Donald Trump
Reel Thoughts: ‘Inside Out 2’ creatively depicts the emotional side to puberty

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Students have been planning their costumes – ranging from the classics to repurposed outfits — for this Halloween.
Students repurpose, find new Halloween costumes to celebrate festivities
According to parapsychologist Loyd Auerbach, who wrote the foreword for “Haunted World,” humans have a rich history of ghost stories through written and oral traditions.
‘Haunted World’ educates on parapsychology, dispels TV myths about ghost hunting
Singers and instrumentalists bow before The Newberry Consort’s performance of “I Tremble Not” at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Saturday.
Newberry Consort brings the Jacobean era to life in ‘I Tremble Not’ performance
A singer wearing a cream-colored dress and headphones sings into a microphone.
Clairo brings ‘Charm’ to Chicago
Emmanuel “Manny” Jesus Cabrera preparing his latest collection “Indómito” for his brand Gente Fina during Chicago Fashion Week.
Fashion designer Emmanuel Jesus Cabrera highlights Chicago’s ‘Gente Fina’ through fashion
Female actor in a white dress being held by male actor wearing red jacket on stage.
‘Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812’ immerses audiences in an overwhelming production at the Writers Theatre
More in Latest Stories
The Evans will partner with First Tee Greater Chicago, an organization that combines youth golf lessons with a life skills curriculum.
Canal Shores Golf Course renames, introduces youth development programs
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Lausch throws against Indiana on Oct. 5.
Football: Northwestern prepares to enter ‘hostile’ Kinnick Stadium to take on Iowa
A Northwestern soccer player runs down the field with the ball in front of his feet.
Captured: Northwestern Men’s Soccer triumphs over Michigan 1-0
Open Letter: NU is so invested in suppressing Palestinian solidarity they are committing antisemitic hate crimes against Jewish students
Open Letter: NU is so invested in suppressing Palestinian solidarity they are committing antisemitic hate crimes against Jewish students
Girl dancing
NU’s South Asian Students Alliance throws annual Garba celebration
Ava Earl and Sydney Smith will receive one-on-one mentorship with an assigned fellowship advisor in spearheading civic engagement projects of their choice.
Meet the NU students aiming to strengthen civic engagement in college athletics
More in Television and Film
Chicago International Film Festival returns with a diverse selection of domestic and international feature films and shorts.
Chicago International Film Festival returns for 60th anniversary
“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” features brilliant performances from actors Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ utilizes the Rashomon Effect at the expense of accurately portraying the case
“The Apprentice,” starring Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong, was released on Friday.
Reel Thoughts: ‘The Apprentice’ satisfies all our perverse curiosities about Donald Trump
Adam Joel’s “The Last Drop” highlights the hidden signs of abuse through a short, sci-fi lens in time for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Sci-fi film “The Last Drop” debuts for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
“Joker: Folie à Deux” tries to be a musical and a drama, but accomplishes neither.
Reel Thoughts: ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ is fully a deuce
Francis Ford Coppola released his most recent directorial feature on Friday.
Reel Thoughts: Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ delivers miniature returns