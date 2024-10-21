Subscribe
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern
The Daily Northwestern

Students repurpose, find new Halloween costumes to celebrate festivities

Illustration by Angeli Mittal
Students have been planning their costumes – ranging from the classics to repurposed outfits — for this Halloween.
Sydney Gaw, Reporter
October 21, 2024

With Halloween 10 days away, several students are in full planning mode for their costumes. Halloween celebrations will take place over the course of next week, including “Halloweekend” parties and trick-or-treating events around campus.

Weinberg sophomore Ana Cucalon said she decided on costume ideas with the help of her friends and sorority sisters.

“For the first day, I’m doing (a) magician,” she said. “For Friday, I’m doing Daisy (Duck) from Mickey Mouse and then for Saturday, I’m doing a leopard/cat with my sorority.”

Weinberg sophomore Eleanor Bergstein said she also plans on dressing up as a popular Disney character. She said she’ll be a chef while her friend dresses as Remy from “Ratatouille.”

This year’s most popular costumes draw heavily from pop culture, according to TIME. Earlier this month, Google released a list of this year’s trending costumes, which included characters like Olympic breakdancer Raygun and Envy from the Pixar movie “Inside Out 2”. Other top costumes include Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Deadpool and Delores from “Beetlejuice”.

McCormick sophomore Maya Westra said she plans to wear a different costume for each night of celebration. She said she will be attending festivities with a group of friends.

“One of the nights, I’m being Darth Vader, one of the nights I’m being a character from the cover of the ‘Doses & Mimosas’ album and the third night I’m being Britney Spears,” Westra said.

Some students, like Weinberg sophomore Jessica Chen and Weinberg freshman Emilie Lindsey, are finding creative ways to reuse costume items from previous years.

Lindsey said she intends to re-wear a duck onesie she bought last Halloween, while Chen said she has crafted two costume options using garments she already owns.

“I have a witch hat from when I was in second grade that I’m gonna re-wear,” Chen said. “And I have a lot of black clothing.”

Chen said she also plans to dress up as Shinobu Kocho from the manga series ‘Demon Slayer’ as her secondary costume. Like her witch costume, Chen said her Shinobu Kocho costume requires minimal accessories and builds upon a simple base of black clothing, which she already owns.

Bergstein emphasized that she looks forward to the tradition of dressing up for Halloween because it makes her feel nostalgic.

“I always used to go all out for costumes when I was a kid,” Bergstein said. “My mom would always make these really elaborate costumes for me, and we would do a lot of homemade stuff, so dressing up just reminds me of going trick-or-treating and all the excitement when I would wear my costumes to school as a kid.”

Email: [email protected]

