Rapid Recap: Northwestern 14, Utah 7

LAS VEGAS — As the seconds ticked off the scoreboard at Allegiant Stadium, head coach David Braun was the recipient of another Gatorade shower — this time celebrating Northwestern’s 14-7 bowl game victory over Utah.

Venturing to the desert for the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, the Wildcats (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten) were welcomed by the bright lights of the Las Vegas strip and a sea of red supporters congregating in Allegiant Stadium’s lower bowl. There, NU capped off Braun’s first season at the helm with the program’s seventh bowl game victory on the back of a dominant defensive play that surrendered just seven points.

As the final score would suggest, Saturday’s Sin City clash was a low-scoring affair, one dominated by both teams’ defensive units. The two programs produced a scoreless opening 15 minutes, combining for just 65 yards of total offense. The second quarter saw the Utes once again fail to muster any offensive production, while some late magic saw graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant and the ‘Cats offense break the scoreless deadlock.

Following a scoreless third quarter between both teams, NU clung to a 7-0 advantage entering the final 15 minutes. A six-yard rush from running back Micah Bernard brought the Utes level 7-7, though Bryant and Kirtz were ultimately able to produce some late game magic to secure the win for the ‘Cats.

Here are five takeaways from NU’s final contest of 2023.

1. Braun’s defense clamps Barnes and Utah offense early

Quarterback Bryson Barnes’ final game in a Utes uniform was a calamitous one. Barnes, who announced his intentions to transfer from the program earlier this month, was intercepted twice in the first half and completed just 8-of-13 passes for 55 yards in a dismal showing.

The pressure from Braun’s defensive front was relentless. The ‘Cats totaled five sacks on the day, including two on Utah’s opening drive. A pair of defensive lineman in graduate student Richie Hagarty and sophomore Anto Saka maneuvered past Utah’s offensive line to bring down Barnes in the backfield.

NU, which entered the game with a +10 turnover margin on the season, forced a trio of turnovers through the first three quarters to keep the Utes off the scoreboard.

2. Offensive pace sees NU close first half with score

Operating with urgency as the second quarter dwindled to a close, offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian’s unit sprung to life.

Following a 46-yard boot from the Utes, Bryant and company took over at NU’s 22-yard line. What followed was a blistering eight-play, 78-yard sequence, culminated by a 12-yard connection between Bryant and graduate student wideout Cam Johnson for six points.

As Johnson capped off the drive with a symbolic upside-down ‘U’ gesture, the fans donning the purple and white celebrated the game’s opening score — one which took all of 2:22 to create.

Less than 30 seconds passed before Bryant once again had the ball in his hands. The sixth-year signal caller had 51 seconds to get his offense within field goal range — or find the end zone. Two completions to senior wide receiver Bryce Kirtz of 16 and 17 yards, respectively, set the ‘Cats up at the edge of senior kicker Jack Olsen’s range, while senior wide receiver A.J. Henning’s 11-yard catch-and-run set up a 40-yard attempt for the kicker.

Although Olsen’s ensuing kick failed to sail through the uprights, the closing four-minute stretch from NU’s offense provided momentum heading into the intermission.

3. Jaheem Joseph dazzles under the bright lights

As the first quarter wound to a close, Barnes stepped up in the pocket and unleashed a deep ball toward the end zone. Intended for Utes wideout Money Parks, it was senior defensive back Jaheem Joseph who corralled Barnes’ jump ball, halting a four-minute Utah drive which had marched into ‘Cats territory.

Joseph’s interception marked his second in as many games — and he wasn’t done there. In the second quarter, another ill-fated Barnes throw sailed past a Utes wideout and straight into the arms of Joseph. The Florida native scrambled for a 45-yard return to hand NU and Bajakian advantageous red zone field position — the ‘Cats, behind an unsuccessful play action play on fourth-and-goal, did not capitalize on the turnover, though.

4. Bryant delivers in fourth quarter despite late knock

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Bryant — on his third team in six seasons at the collegiate level — praised his teammates for welcoming him to Evanston “with open arms.”

Coming by way of Cincinnati and Eastern Michigan, the La Grange, Illinois, native, in what would be his lone season in purple and white, assumed the starting role under center for the ‘Cats and helped engineer a miraculous six-win turnaround from the 2022 campaign — the largest win increase in FBS.

Despite sustaining an upper body knock in the fourth quarter which sent him to the medical tent, Bryant returned to the field to put together NU’s winning scoring drive. A 34-yard dart along the sideline to Henning was quickly followed by a 19-yard pass to Kirtz in the end zone to hand NU a 14-7 advantage it would never relinquish.

5. The Braun era is fully underway

Coming off the heels of Big Ten Coach of the Year honors, an eight-win season and now a bowl victory, the Braun era is fully underway in Evanston.

While Braun and his team will certainly celebrate this win and the results of the 2023 campaign, attention will soon shift to the 2024 season and a reshaped Big Ten.

National Signing Day saw NU secure the signatures of 15 players in the Class of 2024, with Braun noting that he was giving little thought to the overall class ranking of his first group of ‘Cats — NU ranks last among the 18 Big Ten teams in 247Sports’ Team Composite rankings.

The ‘Cats open the 2024 season and Braun’s first full campaign as the program’s official head coach against Miami (Ohio).

