Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
42° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
City Council approves NU Ryan Field rebuild plan after months of debate
November 21, 2023
Schill’s committee on preventing antisemitism and hate meets mixed responses from students, faculty
November 21, 2023
Strive empowers Black men through unity, education and community support
November 21, 2023
Trending Stories
1
10533 Views
LTE: From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free
65 student organizations November 16, 2023
2
3290 Views
LTE: NU Faculty across schools respond to President Schill: Protect academic freedom and the right to dissent
163 Northwestern faculty and staff November 16, 2023
3
1688 Views
In Focus: A trail of athletics scandals follows NU President Michael Schill
Avani Kalra, Editor in Chief • November 16, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Less: Let’s find space for empathic dialogue

Ethan Less, Op-Ed Contributor
November 20, 2023

As a Jew at Northwestern, I balance between two hands. One hand is open and outstretched, ready to start a conversation with a handshake. The other hand is closed shut, clinging to a defensive mechanism of vigilance I have grown accustomed to needing. I cannot ignore either of these hands. 

At Jewish summer camp, I learned eilu v’eilu, the notion that sitting with difference and disagreement is good and that two conflicting ideas can each have truth to them. At the Passover seder table, I learned vehi she’amda, the mythos that in every generation, in one form or another, Jewish people have been and will be threatened. At Northwestern, within a culture stunted by social media binaries and littered with personal and hateful attacks, I continue to re-learn both of these lessons. Eilu v’eilu reminds me to make space for others, while vehi she’amda reminds me to take care of myself and my community. Eilu v’eilu is the hand that is open. Vehi she’amda is the hand that is closed. While it now may seem safer to let both hands close, one hand remains open. But I hope you will understand how difficult that is. 

To those students who wish Israel would disappear, or who consider the ideology of Zionism itself akin to the most vile ills of civilization: I do not expect any interest in real dialogue now, just as I did not expect it before Oct. 7. The bitter reality is that you have demonstrated you do not respect my Jewish identity if it includes loving support for the existence, safety and wellbeing of the Jewish state. How can I have empathic dialogue with students who support and glorify Hamas, a recognized terrorist organization, as a form of legitimate and productive Palestinian resistance? How can I have empathic dialogue with students who insist that violence against Israeli citizens is justified, just for being Israeli? How can I have empathic dialogue with students who use an asterisk to spell “Isr*el” as if it is an obscenity, not the sovereign nation it has been since 1948? How can I have empathic dialogue with students who perceive Israel as an embodiment of evil?

To those students who love Israel — not blindly, but with the same depth and critique as one has for their family — and have been cut out of the campus dialogue: I feel your agony. You are refused a platform to share why you feel this love for Israel so strongly. And when you do express this love, you are intimidated and bullied by your peers. Why, then, do I continue to hold one hand open, even while the other side scoffs at my genuine requests for open dialogue? Perhaps the lesson of eilu v’eilu keeps me centered, in pursuit of this goal. Or, perhaps I am a college student, and I believe that college students should feel safe to share with and learn from one another, while balancing pride and humility. 

To those students with whom I would like to have this dialogue: I am willing to move beyond the social media platitudes where we are convinced of the moral clarity in our frame of reference. Can we move past the pithy one-liners that sow division? Can we move past, “there is no context necessary”? Can we move past, “the media is biased towards the other side”? Can we move past, “I am fighting for good and you are fighting for evil”? I ache for a genuine student-driven discussion of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict where students honestly share their intimate beliefs, bravely self-criticize their frames of reference and collectively attempt to build common ground. That requires recognizing and honoring the humanity of those with whom we disagree. 

My appeal to those who care not only about the sanctity of life in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but in the humanity of their classmates at Northwestern is as follows: let’s have an empathic dialogue. Let’s bring our full selves to the table. Let’s tell each other what we believe, and what we believe in. What are you morally sure about? What is your frame of reference? I want to know your perspective and I want you to know mine, too. We should resist the temptation to fall back into our opposite echo chambers. We should not hide behind our screens, masks or other symbols of anonymity and fear. We can and should disagree with each other, face-to-face. With dignity. Peacefully. Seeing humanity in the face of our opposition. While I know we have much to disagree about, my hand is still open. I am open to listening and to learning, and most importantly, I am open to seeing you as a human being. I hope you are open to the same. 

Ethan Less is a Weinberg senior. He can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.
More to Discover
More in Contributors
Alt: A government shutdown would be a letdown
Alt: A government shutdown would be a letdown
Turner: We need to talk about Autism
Turner: We need to talk about Autism
Ryan: Make junk food giants pull their weight
Ryan: Make junk food giants pull their weight
Broward: Civility politics or complicity: Examining the dehumanization of Palestinian lives
Broward: Civility politics or complicity: Examining the dehumanization of Palestinian lives
Nunes: Israel risks losing its moral high ground with unmeasured response to recent attacks
Nunes: Israel risks losing its moral high ground with unmeasured response to recent attacks
AL-Hroub: Academics have the right to question Israel’s war misinformation campaign
AL-Hroub: Academics have the right to question Israel’s war misinformation campaign
More in Latest Stories
According to the Illinois Report Card, 0.3% of students at ETHS identified as American Indian in the 2022–23 school year.
Indigenous ETHS students call for increased efforts toward representation, acceptance
NU Declassified: Northwestern students navigate a competitive market
NU Declassified: Northwestern students navigate a competitive market
The Evanston Art Center is hosting the 21st Annual Winter Arts & Crafts Expo Nov. 18 to Dec. 20. The event is sponsored by the Evanston School of Ballet Foundation, Berglund Animal Hospital, Chiro One Wellness Centers and Aim and Ailie.
Evanston Art Center hosts 21st Annual Winter Expo to support local artists
“Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is a startling and fresh addition to the series.
Reel Thoughts: 'The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is startling and fresh
The Wirtz Center’s “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” grapples with the cultural schisms of the United States during the Trump presidency.
Wirtz Center’s ‘Heroes of the Fourth Turning’ complicates mechanisms of empathy
A woman sits in a chair and poses for a portrait.
Gallery: Getting to know Ald. Krissie Harris
More in Opinion
LTE: NU Faculty across schools respond to President Schill: Protect academic freedom and the right to dissent
LTE: NU Faculty across schools respond to President Schill: Protect academic freedom and the right to dissent
LTE: From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free
LTE: From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free
Crawford: The double displacement of an Indo-Caribbean American
Crawford: The double displacement of an Indo-Caribbean American
LTE: Stop the damn war
LTE: Stop the damn war
LTE: There is no justification for pure evil
LTE: There is no justification for pure evil
Editorial: The Daily remains committed to accurate and nuanced coverage
Editorial: The Daily remains committed to accurate and nuanced coverage
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in