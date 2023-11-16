LTE: NU Faculty across schools respond to President Schill: Protect academic freedom and the right to dissent

Dear President Michael Schill,

As faculty at Northwestern, we are seriously dismayed and concerned by the email you sent on Nov. 13, “Announcing new committee on antisemitism and hate.” We join our colleagues at other universities such as Harvard University, Columbia University and Brown University who are disturbed by administrative messaging that conflicts with our collective commitment to intellectual freedom and rigorous, open debate and contributes to a campus climate that erodes these freedoms.

Your letter rightfully condemns antisemitism, but presents an unbalanced approach to the issues we collectively face. If the approach outlined in the letter were to be carried out, we would be unable to operate effectively as faculty at an educational institution. The current political moment demands moral and pedagogical leadership that empowers all students to historicize current events, wrestle carefully with language and learn how to enact change in relation to their conscience — practices actively policed and constrained by the stances laid out in your letter.

Your letter also inflicts the exact harm it claims to prevent through its glaring imbalance. It deprioritizes and diminishes many students’ experiences, ideas and concerns regarding what leading scholars and human rights organizations are describing as genocidal violence in Gaza. The letter makes unjustified assumptions about which students, staff and faculty are the targets of hate. And, it implies that criticism of the government of Israel is antisemitic.

As our colleagues at Harvard state, and as is also reflected in a recent open letter from Jewish writers, artists and activists in N+1 Magazine, it “cannot be ruled as ipso facto antisemitic” to question the actions of the Israeli government. Similarly, the phrase “from the river to the sea, Palestine must be free,” as our colleagues at Harvard write, “has a long and complicated history. Its interpretation deserves, and is receiving, sustained and ongoing inquiry and debate.”

Your words risk further emboldening people within and outside the Northwestern community to police and threaten students, staff and faculty. Your evocation of surveillance and law enforcement puts our students, staff and faculty of color at particular risk.

Repression has no home in a place of learning. It produces a chilling effect on teaching and research across the University, on issues that both relate to the current emergency at hand and touch on many of the domains we study –– from science and engineering to journalistic practice to Indigenous, Black and Ethnic studies.

We join our colleagues at Harvard and elsewhere in their demands for student, staff and faculty protection and intellectual freedom. Our demands include that you:

Resist pressure to suspend or decertify Palestinian, Jewish, human rights and other student groups on campus in retaliation for their public statements and advocacy.

Explicitly affirm the University’s commitment to the freedom of thought, inquiry and expression in light of the extraordinary pressure being brought to bear upon critics of the State of Israel and advocates of the Palestinian people, and indicating that there can be no tolerance for a “Palestine exception” to free speech.

Create an advisory group on Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab racism.

As outlined by several leading legal and civic organizations like the Center for Constitutional Rights, we call for courageous leadership that supports all members of the Northwestern community in critically analyzing the world, wrestling with complex and pressing problems and safeguarding the right to dissent. Otherwise, we are failing to fulfill our mission as an educational institution.

Sincerely,

Elizabeth Shakman Hurd, Religious Studies, Political Science, & MENA Studies, WCAS

Wendy Pearlman, Political Science and MENA Studies, WCAS

Jessica Winegar, Anthropology and MENA Studies, WCAS

Rebecca C. Johnson, English, MENA Studies, and Comparative Literary Studies, WCAS

Hannah Feldman, Art History, MENA Studies,and Comparative Literary Studies, WCAS

Shirin Vossoughi, Learning Sciences, School of Education and Social Policy

Michael Rakowitz, Art Theory & Practice and MENA Studies, WCAS

Emrah Yildiz, Anthropology and MENA Studies, WCAS

Sheila Bedi, Clinical Law Professor, Pritzker School of Law

Justin L. Mann, English and Black Studies, WCAS

Lauren M. Jackson, English & Black Studies, WCAS

Ricky Hill, Institute for Sexual and Gender Minority Health and Wellbeing, Feinberg School of Medicine

Steven W. Thrasher, PhD, CPT, Medill School of Journalism, ISGMH

Arionne Nettles, Journalism, Medill School of Journalism

Juan Martinez, English, WCAS

Gregory Phillips II, Feinberg School of Medicine

Beatriz O. Reyes, Global Health Studies Program and CNAIR, WCAS

Josh Honn, University Libraries

Ian Hurd, Political Science, WCAS

Kara Crutcher, Bluhm Legal Clinic, Pritzker School of Law

Nitasha Sharma, Asian American Studies, WCAS

Shalini Shankar, Anthropology & Asian American Studies, WCAS

Sarah Schulman, Ralla Klepak Professor of English, WCAS

Sami Hermez, Liberal Arts Program, Northwestern University in Qatar

Leslie M. Harris, History Department, WCAS

Shayna Silverstein, Performance Studies and MENA Studies

Mark Hauser, Latin American and Caribbean Studies, WCAS

Corey Byrnes, Department of Asian Languages and Cultures, Kaplan Institute for the

Humanities, Comparative Literary Studies, WCAS

Douglas Foster, Professor, Medill School of Journalism

alithia zamantakis, ISGMH, Feinberg School of Medicine

Reema Habiby, Associate Professor of Pediatrics

Jorge Coronado, Spanish and Portuguese/Latin American and Caribbean Studies, WCAS

Alessia Ricciardi, Comparative Literary Studies, WCAS

Becca Greenstein, University Libraries

Helen Tilley, History, WCAS

Hasheem Hakeem, French, WCAS

Pedro Serrano, Feinberg School of Medicine

Elizabeth Smith, Anthropology, WCAS

Kasey Evans, English, WCAS

Tahera Ahmad, Associate Chaplain/Director of Interfaith Engagement

Brian Bouldrey, Dept of English, WCAS

Miriam J. Petty, Radio/Television/Film, School of Communication

Mérida M. Rúa, Latina, Latino, Latinx Studies, WCAS

Marquis Bey, Black Studies and Gender & Sexuality Studies, WCAS

Luis A. Nunes Amaral, Chemical & Biological Eng, McCormick School of Engineering

Kelly Wisecup, English, WCAS

Santiago J. Molina, Department of Sociology, WCAS

Lakshmi Padmanabhan, Radio, TV, Film, School of Communication

Patty Loew, Professor Emerita, Medill School of Journalism

Kennetta Hammond Perry, Black Studies, WCAS

Barnor Hesse, Department of Black Studies, WCAS

Rebecca Zorach, Art History, WCAS

Anna Parkinson, German Department, WCAS

Caitlin Fitz, History, WCAS

Martha Biondi, Black Studies, WCAS

Thadeus Dowad, Art History Dept, WCAS

Jeong Eun Annabel We, Department of Asian Languages and Cultures, Comparative Literary Studies, Critical Theory, Environmental Sciences, WCAS

Brannon Ingram, Religious Studies, WCAS

Kalyan Nadiminti, English, WCAS

Domietta Torlasco, French and Italian, Comparative Literary Studies, WCAS

Lauren Stokes, History, WCAS

Sean Hanretta, Department of History, WCAS

Emily Maguire, Department of Spanish and Portuguese, WCAS

Sherwin K. Bryant, Department of Black Studies, WCAS

Michelle N. Huang, English & Asian American Studies, WCAS

Rebecca Ewert, Sociology, WCAS

Helen Thompson, English, WCAS

Mary Ann Weston, Professor Emerita, Medill School of Journalism

Miguel Caballero, Spanish and Portuguese, WCAS

Sepehr Vakil, School of Education and Social Policy

Nichole Pinkard, School of Education and Social Policy

Michael Rodríguez-Muñiz, Sociology (Ad-hoc Faculty), WCAS

Joshua Chambers-Letson, Performance Studies and Asian American Studies

Paula K. Hooper, Masters of Science in Education & Learning Sciences, School of Education and Social Policy

Bimbola Akinbola, Performance Studies, School of Communication

Tracy L Vaughn-Manley, Black Studies, WCAS

Marcelo Worsley, School of Education and Social Policy, and McCormick School of Engineering

Lauren Stokes, History, WCAS

Adrienn Kacsor, Art History, WCAS

Helen Cho, Asian American Studies, WCAS

Fadia Antabli, MENA Languages Program, WCAS

katrina quisumbing king, Sociology, WCAS

Megan Bang, SESP

Ty Blakeney, French and Italian, WCAS

Dotun Ayobade, Performance Studies and Black Studies

Tabitha Bonilla, HDSP, School of Education & Social Policy

Robert Launay, Anthropology/WCAS

kihana miraya ross, Black Studies

Krista Thompson, Dept of Art History, WCAS

Rajeev Kinra, Department of History, Program in Comparative Literary Studies, International Studies, and MENA

Onnie Rogers, Psychology

Laura Brueck, Professor, Asian Languages and Cultures and Comparative Literature, WCAS

Oya Topcuoglu, MENA Languages,WCAS

Annie Wilkinson, Department of Anthropology, WCAS

Lina Britto, History and Latin American and Caribbean Studies, WCAS

Melissa Blanco Borelli, Theatre, School of Communication

Chris Abani, Board of Trustees Professor of English, Comp. Lit, African Studies

Ibrahim N. Abusharif, Journalism and Strategic Communication Program, Northwestern University in Qatar

Ana Aparicio, Anthropology and LLSP

Torsten Menge, Liberal Arts Program, Northwestern University in Qatar

Averill Curdy, English/Creative Writing, WCAS

Paul Gillingham, Department of History, WCAS

Moya Bailey, Communication Studies/School of Communication

Ray San Diego, Asian American Studies, WCAS

Frank Sweis, University Libraries

Kari Lydersen, Medill School of Journalism

Cristal Chanelle Truscott, Theatre, MFA Acting & Directing, School of Communication

Jack Doppelt, Medill School of Journalism

Tristram Wolff, English & Comp Lit Studies, WCAS

Julie Lee Merseth, Political Science, WCAS

Dakota Chisholm, Feinberg School of Medicine

Diego Arispe-Bazan, Department of Anthropology, WCAS

Zekeria Salem, Political Science WCAS

Lynn Cohn, Pritzker School of Law

Zach Wood-Doughty, Computer Science, McCormick

Patrick Noonan, Department of Asian Languages and Cultures, Comparative Literary Studies, WCAS

Megan Osadzinski, Bluhm Legal Clinic, Pritzker School of Law

Daisy Hernández, Creative Writing, Department of English, WCAS

Mary McGrath, Political Science, WCAS

Devin Moran, Campus Inclusion & Community, Social Justice Education

Hailey Cox-Montijo, School of Education and Social Policy

James Bielo, Religious Studies

Gina Peterson, University Libraries

Rignesha Prajapati, Campus Inclusion & Community, Multicultural Student Affairs

Dominique Licops, French & Italian, WCAS

Jackie Stevens, Professor, Political Science, WCAS

Ariel Sowers, Political Science, WCAS

Ana Arjona, Political Science, WCAS

Ray Elliott, Student Affairs

Jennifer Cole, Chemical & Biological Engineering, McCormick School of Engineering

Loubna El Amine, Political Science, WCAS

K O, Theatre and Music Theatre Certificate, School of Communication

Sasha McKnight, Campus Inclusion & Community, Multicultural Student Affairs

Lucy Godínez, Theater, School of Communication

Kristen Perkins-LaFollette, SESP

Kevin Buckelew, Religious Studies, WCAS

R Abdulla, Pediatrics, Feinberg School of Medicine

Feyza Burak-Adli, WCAS

AJ Christian, Communication Studies, School of Communication

Emma Loftus, Master’s in Learning & Organizational Change, SESP

Aerith Netzer, University Libraries

Reuel R. Rogers, Political Science, WCAS

Matt Abtahi, Gender and Sexuality Resource Center

Fatima Khan, MENA Languages, WCAS

Tara Fickle, Asian American Studies, WCAS

17 Anonymous faculty and staff members

If you would like to respond publicly to this letter to the editor, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.