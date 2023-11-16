LTE: From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free

To the Northwestern Community,

As a collective of student organizations, we represent students of all backgrounds, races, ethnicities, religions and genders. As future doctors, journalists, actors, politicians, lawyers, engineers and professionals, we are obligated to protect and uplift every voice and to preserve their humanity and civil liberties.

In the past month, the world has watched the indiscriminate slaughter of over 11,000 Palestinians in Gaza. Between suffocating under the rubble of bombed civilian homes, starving to death due to the bombing of bakeries and fatal burns from white phosphorus bombs — all of which violate international law — one in 200 people in Gaza have been killed by these causes and more. At least 1.6 million people have been displaced, a number that is more devastating than the 1948 Nakba, or Catastrophe, which ethnically cleansed half of the native population.

While the death toll rises uncountably every day, the U.S. has made pro-Palestinian protesters the scapegoat rather than condemn — much less acknowledge — the war crimes committed by the Israeli government and military. The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution condemning activists as being antisemitic for criticizing the Israeli government. Brandeis University, Columbia University and George Washington University have already set a dangerous precedent, disbanding Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace chapters on their campuses, claiming that the organizations violated campus conduct rules.

And now, this mass hysteria and collective psychosis has reached our campus. In an email sent to the Northwestern community on Nov. 13, University President Michael Schill calls “on all members of our community to use our collective voices to emphatically reject statements or banners that significant parts of our community interpret as promoting murder and genocide. This includes flying flags associated with Hamas and banners with the slogan ‘From the River to the Sea.’”

Schill’s choice to platform fringe beliefs on the use of this statement and deny genocide in an attempt to mischaracterize the mission of activists on campus is intentionally irresponsible and incredibly dangerous. Indeed, we know there is a genocide happening, and it is happening to Palestinians by the Israeli apartheid government, as affirmed by Craig Mokhiber, former Director of the New York Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, in his resignation letter. Schill jeopardizes the safety and security of SJP’s presence on campus — the main voice actively combating Zionism — with his statement.

The deliberate silencing and censorship of pro-Palestinian activism is nothing but repressive and authoritarian. While the University claims to uphold a culture of “intellectual exchange and academic freedom,” the history of a double standard on free speech is deep. As much as it tries to appropriate the work of student activists, Northwestern was on the wrong side of history during the Black Civil Rights Movement, during Vietnam anti-war protests and during the anti-apartheid divestment movements for South Africa.

Further in the email, the University announced a task force aimed at “preventing antisemitism and hate” co-chaired by a professor who has published papers justifying the demolitions of homes in Palestine as an “effective counterterrorism tactic.” The creation of this committee is at the expense of Arabs and Muslims and callously ignores the systematic rise in Islamophobia and doxxing on campuses across the U.S.

Schill does not name “Islamophobia” or “racism” even once in his email. His repeated reluctance to outright condemn recorded instances of Islamophobia while explicitly condemning antisemitism is an indictment; he has chosen a side.

The destiny of all marginalized people — both in occupied Palestine and around the world — is intertwined. We believe in the liberation of all peoples from Chicago to Sudan to the Congo to Western Sahara to Palestine.

We stand in solidarity with Students for Justice in Palestine as we understand that all liberation movements are intrinsically linked. As long as our University is silent on the systematic killing of journalists in Gaza, silent on the deliberate targeting of hospitals, schools, churches and mosques, it is incumbent on us, the voice and heartbeat of this campus, to let our community know that Northwestern doesn’t represent us or our values.

Palestine has always served as a litmus test of our collective imagination of what freedom could look like. When we say from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free, we imagine a world free of Islamophobia, antisemitism, anti-Blackness, militarism, occupation and apartheid.

From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.

Until liberation,

B. Burlesque

Northwestern University Community for Human Rights

Pakistani Students’ Association

Alianza

Northwestern College Feminists

President of Science Olympiad

The Impact Movement at Northwestern

Black Mentorship Program

Muslim Mental Health Initiative

BlackBoard Magazine

Northwestern Queer Journalists Association

SOLR

Fossil Free Northwestern

Kaibigan (Philippine Students Association)

Eye to Eye Poetry Collective

nuAZN Magazine

Chinese Student Association

Northwestern Community Ensemble

Asian Pacific American Coalition

Northwestern Muslim-Cultural Student Association

Middle Eastern North African Student Association

Out Da Box

Vietnamese Student Association

Polerize

Native American & Indigenous Student Alliance

Korean American Student Association

School of Education and Social Policy Critical Context Group

Strive

NU Thrift Store

Northwestern Black Formal

For Members Only

Soul4Real

Project LETS @ NU

Al Bayan Magazine

Dale Duro Latin Dance Co.

Reform Caps

A&O Productions

The Jasmine Collective

Northwestern Physicians For Human Rights

Middle Eastern North African Medical Student Association

Vibrant Color Collective

Studio 22 Productions

Mariachi Northwestern

Rainbow Alliance

All Paws In

Feinberg Muslim Student Association

Captains of Northwestern Bhangra

Black Health and Wellness Collaborative

Colorstack @ NU

NUMB Clarinets Leadership

Lovers & Madmen

Ballet Folklórico Northwestern

Partners in Health Engage @ NU

Matriculate

Partners in Health

African Students Association

Imaginative Northwestern Kreatives (INK)

Minority Association of Premed Students

UNITY Charity Fashion Show

Womxn in Law

Ambedkar Du Bois Society

National Alzheimer’s Buddies: NU Chapter

Elevating Deaf Voices

Quest+ at Northwestern

Harakat Dabke Team

Sustained Dialogue

Rural and Small Towns NU

Editor’s Note: This letter may not represent the views of every individual registered member of each of the 65 named organizations.

If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.