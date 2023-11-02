Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
54° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Rapid Recap: Northwestern 80, Lewis 54
November 2, 2023
Northwestern law student starts company to address disparities in the legal system
November 2, 2023
NPEP hosts panel on rehabilitation and reentry for incarcerated people
November 2, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2650 Views
Bitter Blossom hopes to revive Evanston nightlife scene through creative drinks
Emily Kim, Assistant Social Media Editor • October 29, 2023
2
1527 Views
LTE: There is no justification for pure evil
47 Northwestern faculty October 27, 2023
3
1037 Views
City Council narrowly introduces Ryan Field concert plan, setting up contentious November vote
Shun Graves, Reporter • October 31, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

LTE: Stop the damn war

Jeff Rice
November 2, 2023

In The Daily, two groups of faculty recently opined on the war in Israel and Palestine, one largely focused on the potential massacre in Gaza and the other with a defensive stance of Israel. Both paying lip service to civilian casualties. Both of these missives left me cold, to be honest. Put less politely, I call bullshit.

As someone who teaches war, asymmetrical war and civil war, let me begin by saying that even wars have laws and too often they lack referees to throw red cards. One law is that civilians cannot be targets, and all efforts must be made to keep collateral damage to a minimum. Can we claim that Israel or Hamas is doing that?

As evidenced by the Israeli dead on Oct. 7, the answer is not at all. Israel targeting apartment complexes means literally that the Israel Defense Forces are turning civilian domiciles into rubble. Targeting civilians is on the agenda.

Denying water, food and fuel to Gaza is a further denial of basic human necessities. Israel says it tries not to kill civilians, but my sense is they are well within the fog of war. Truth is usually the first casualty of war.

Hamas is committed to governing Palestinians in Gaza, but much of its money goes toward weapons, not necessities, according to NBC News. Deprivation and bombing turn average citizens into haters of those responsible. Studies from the Vietnam War show the stupidity of U.S. bombing of territories held by the Viet Cong, which turned people into supporters of the rebels. Putting your own people at risk does not endear people to rebel groups either. No one wants to die.

Israel is a nation and has a right to exist and defend itself. Period. Hamas is a non-governmental movement which seeks nationhood. A nationhood I support. Some claim it is an anti-colonial war. That is honestly an empirical stretch. It plays very fast and loose with the histories of colonialism, but I understand the phrase.

Words matter, like Hamas’ promise for a free Palestine from the river to the sea, or Israeli descriptions of the Palestinian people as less than human or their arguments that no Palestinians are truly innocent. Such language is obscene. Neither side is telling the truth. Both sides are holding civilians hostage. Honesty is also a victim of competing nationalisms turned into war. This war needs referees.

A local tragedy of this war is the closing of room for debate on Northwestern’s campus and others around the country. It is as though students have chosen to bury their heads claiming insufficient knowledge  a fixable problem. Students have told me they are afraid of alienating friends or that if they take a public position, they risk losing job opportunities. Or they confidently take sides from a protective box.

The good news is free speech allows for the proffering of views, though it does not require civil discourse or even responsible speech. This has become a severe problem for our community. What is lost versus what is gained is important. We gain nothing but our own smug satisfaction. What we lose is the opportunity to behave like citizens in a democracy. Nothing less. Another institution of democracy is wounded.

On college campuses, Jewish students are being threatened, antisemitism is manifold at present. In Plainfield, Illinois, a Palestinian child was murdered in a hate crime. Pluralism, another pillar of American democracy, is now, more than ever, under existential threat.

Could we have a campus-wide teach-in, sponsored and chaired by President Schill? This might mitigate some lack of knowledge. But, my students tell me that the audience would be disruptive. After much thinking, I agree with my students.

These previous letters seem to have already settled the issue while attacking the “other side.” When asked which side I stand with and for, I have one answer: civilians. Can we just condemn attacks on civilians regardless of which nationality? Can we not starve and destroy Gaza? Can Israeli civilians go to concerts? Can we extend our criticisms for Hamas as well as Israel, or Israel as well as Hamas? There must be an immediate de-escalation. Stop the damn war before it is too late.

If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

More to Discover
More in Latest Stories
Charles Logan, an organizer of the graduate student caregivers survey, presents a summary of the results at the Women’s Center.
Graduate student parent group finds “disconnect” between caregiving needs and NU resources
Graduate student guard Ryan Langborg. In Northwestern’s exhibition win over McKendree Wednesday, Langborg nailed three 3-pointers — one of three transfers to make an impact during NU’s first on-court action of the year.
Men’s Basketball: Transfers show promise in Northwestern’s exhibition win over McKendree
Northwestern huddles together. The Wildcats fell in three sets to in-state rival Illinois Wednesday.
Volleyball: Northwestern shut out by Illinois
Northwestern runs out of the tunnel ahead of a game.
Football: Cervantes: Braun and Northwestern aren’t concerned with outside noise, oddsmakers ahead of Saturday’s game against Iowa
Northwestern junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan scans the field before making a play. The quarterback had a career-high with 265 passing yards against Maryland.
Football: Quarterback Brendan Sullivan, ‘Cats prepare for strong Iowa defense at The Friendly Confines
Northwestern senior linebacker Bryce Gallagher gets pumped up after recovering a fumble in the first quarter against Maryland.
What to Watch For: Northwestern suits back up for midday matchup against Iowa in second-ever Wildcats Classic’
More in Letters to the Editor
LTE: There is no justification for pure evil
LTE: There is no justification for pure evil
LTE: When leadership and moral clarity were needed, President Schill equivocated
LTE: When leadership and moral clarity were needed, President Schill equivocated
LTE: Open letter on NU leaders’ responses to war in Palestine and Israel
LTE: Open letter on NU leaders’ responses to war in Palestine and Israel
LTE: Ryan Field and the Costs of Inequity
LTE: Ryan Field and the Costs of Inequity
LTE: Saving lives isn’t a social agenda
LTE: Saving lives isn’t a social agenda
LTE: Policies for essential goods and public health
LTE: Policies for essential goods and public health
More in Opinion
Broward: Civility politics or complicity: Examining the dehumanization of Palestinian lives
Broward: Civility politics or complicity: Examining the dehumanization of Palestinian lives
Nunes: Israel risks losing its moral high ground with unmeasured response to recent attacks
Nunes: Israel risks losing its moral high ground with unmeasured response to recent attacks
AL-Hroub: Academics have the right to question Israel’s war misinformation campaign
AL-Hroub: Academics have the right to question Israel’s war misinformation campaign
Editorial: The Daily remains committed to accurate and nuanced coverage
Editorial: The Daily remains committed to accurate and nuanced coverage
Students Publishing Company responds to tampering with The Daily Northwesterns distribution
Students Publishing Company responds to tampering with The Daily Northwestern's distribution
Crawford: The return of the R&B girl group
Crawford: The return of the R&B girl group
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in