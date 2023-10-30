Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
30° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
City Council narrowly introduces Ryan Field concert plan, setting up contentious November vote
October 31, 2023
YWCA announces Robin Rue Simmons and Tosha Williams as 2023 YWomen honorees
October 30, 2023
Evanston teenager held hostage by Hamas has returned to Chicago area, Israeli Consulate says
October 30, 2023
Trending Stories
1
15358 Views
LTE: There is no justification for pure evil
47 Northwestern faculty October 27, 2023
2
3056 Views
Imitated front pages of The Daily Northwestern circulated across NU’s campus
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • October 26, 2023
3
2294 Views
As administrators propose partially funding the $800 million Ryan Field project by incurring debt, faculty demand answers
Joanna Hou, Senior Staffer • October 26, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Q&A: Faculty Senate President Regan Thomson talks Ryan Field, priorities

Faculty+Senate+President+Regan+Thomson+said+he+wants+to+strike+a+%E2%80%9Cmiddle+ground%E2%80%9D+as+he+addresses+contentious+issues+like+the+Ryan+Field+rebuild.
Shun Graves/The Daily Northwestern
Faculty Senate President Regan Thomson said he wants to strike a “middle ground” as he addresses contentious issues like the Ryan Field rebuild.
Shun Graves, Reporter
October 30, 2023

Chemistry Prof. Regan Thomson just started in his role as Faculty Senate president this fall and has already dealt with disagreements among faculty.

The Senate’s opening meeting on Oct. 16 brought concerns about Northwestern’s proposed Rebuild Ryan Field to the fore. Some faculty members favored pausing the planning and promotion of the rebuild in the wake of the football team’s hazing scandal this summer. Since then, hundreds of faculty have sounded the alarm about plans to partially finance construction by potentially incurring debt.

Thomson, who served as president-elect last academic year, is now charged with leading a debate-riven Faculty Senate, which advises the administration on various issues. Its resolutions do not compel the school to act, but have played an important role in shaping policy.

The Daily spoke with Thomson about the Ryan Field debate, faculty issues, leadership and his canine office companion.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity. 

The Daily: There are a number of faculty who want to see the Rebuild Ryan Field project paused. What is your stance on that?

Thomson: My personal view on the stadium was that the vote to pause it was probably not going to fly. It was pretty clear from what the administration was saying that they weren’t going to pause it. For me, trying to work on resolutions that run completely counter against what’s been said — I don’t know whether that will ultimately be productive. My view of faculty governance is that it works best when not everything has to be a big public resolution. We can just ask questions and get the answers that we need.

The Daily: You’re referring to the resolution about the debt.

Thomson: That’s part of it, yes … It was asking the chief operating officer to provide answers to some questions to alleviate the anxiety that faculty had around what exactly this $800 million stadium is going to do to the long-term stability of the University. It’s one thing that it costs so much (in) its operating costs. It’s the long-term costs that people are concerned about.

The Daily: The Faculty Senate has a lot of other things on its plate. If there were a few other topics that the Senate will cover this year that you want the community to know about, what would they be?

Thomson: Last year, we passed a resolution about community transfer students and making the process less opaque. That’s an ongoing area that we’re interested in: enhancing accessibility for transfers for community college students.

The Daily: When you’re running against someone, you have some sort of vision. You have to put out some sort of idea for who you’ll be as a leader. Would you call yourself a visionary?

Thomson: I’m trying to strike a middle ground. You don’t want to have a Senate that just devolves into a bunch of needless debate about things we don’t know about. But at the same time, we don’t want to sit there passively.

The Daily: In your office, you have a dog here and a stuffed dog there. Is there something about dogs that inspires your leadership?

Thomson: I just got back from D.C. on Friday night after a National Institutes of Health study session. The welcome you get when a dog sees you is nice. I don’t know how that informs my life — I don’t have a tail that wags every time I see someone. But I try to smile.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @realShunGraves

Related Stories:

Faculty demand answers on Northwestern’s Ryan Field plans

Northwestern President Michael Schill addresses Faculty Senate

Faculty Senate discusses CTECs and student mental health
More to Discover
More in Campus
Lapse makes users wait one to three hours for photos to “develop” in the “darkroom.”
Lapse or BeReal? NU students share thoughts on photo-sharing apps
Vannutelli spoke as part of the Institute for Policy Research’s Fay Lomax Cook fall colloquium series.
Economics Prof. Silvia Vannutelli discusses the politician-to-lobbyist pipeline at IPR Colloquium
Members of the Associated Student Government Analytics Committee discuss their goals for the year on Oct. 26.
ASG Analytics Committee launches fall survey, data-driven initiatives
Postdoctoral scholar Mohammad Hosseini said generative AI is reshaping education while raising ethical considerations.
The Office of the Provost hosts new Generative AI conversation series
Students had the chance to write down affirmations, or, if they wanted a more direct approach, smash a scale with a bat. Waivers required.
Body Acceptance Week smashes scales and stigma
A large, gray stone building with the words “Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine” and a Northwestern logo.
Northwestern researchers receive $24 million grant to fund evaluations of childhood health
More in Faculty
University President Michael Schill addressed questions about Ryan Field funding at the Oct. 16 Faculty Senate meeting.
As administrators propose partially funding the $800 million Ryan Field project by incurring debt, faculty demand answers
Evanston Reparations Research Collaborative’s data collection period lasted from February to June.
NU-led public opinion survey finds support for Evanston’s reparations program
Assistant Professor Claudia Quevedo-Webb presents to an audience of graduate students and faculty on virtual reality as an immersive language tool.
Department of Spanish and Portuguese faculty discuss virtual reality, art at Professional TED Talk event
Ph.D. student Olabanke Goriola (top right) presented a paper co-authored by herself and performance studies and Black studies Prof. Dotun Ayobade. The paper analyzed Burna Boy’s single “Monsters You Made” and its relation to the Nigerian #EndSARS movement.
Scholars from around the world present research at Northwestern Afrobeats symposium
Rachel Maddow spoke with history Prof. Kathleen Belew at the Chicago Humanities Festival.
MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow intersects history with public dialogue in Northwestern, Chicago Humanities Festival talks
A building stands tall with the words “McCormick Journalism Center” mounted on the front in gold lettering.
Medill welcomes journalist fleeing Cameroon Haman Mana to faculty
More in Latest Stories
The announcement came just hours before City Council’s Monday night meeting, where councilmembers will introduce and begin discussing two ordinances to rebuild Ryan Field and rezone the area for concerts.
NU proposes $100 million community benefits agreement amid Ryan Field talks
“This Bitter Earth,” showing at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre through Nov. 12, follows the relationship dynamics of Jesse, a Black playwright, and wealthy white activist Neil.
‘This Bitter Earth’ questions whether there’s room for politics in love at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Martin Scorsese’s latest and 27th feature film, was released in theaters on Oct. 20.
Reel Thoughts: Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is a harrowing masterpiece
Evanston’s Climate Hope event brought together residents, activists, students and climate organizations to discuss their feelings about climate change.
Climate Hope event generates joy in Evanston climate community
Player in a black jersey dives for a ball.
Captured: Field Hockey: Northwestern beats Maryland 5-1, clinches outright Big Ten regular season title
A group of players in white and purple volleyball uniforms celebrate.
Captured: Volleyball: Northwestern volleyball defeats Indiana in a five-set battle
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in