Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
42° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
NU undergraduate and graduate deans respond to Israel-Hamas war following Schill’s Thursday message
October 17, 2023
‘Sick to my stomach’: 5th Ward school is $25 million over budget, board to consider alternate plans
October 17, 2023
City Council discusses proposed 2024 budget, increased property tax levy
October 17, 2023
Trending Stories
1
3838 Views
Students for Justice in Palestine hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Gaza this week
Avani Kalra, Editor in Chief • October 13, 2023
2
2252 Views
Schill’s Homecoming email sparks frustrations about tokenization, International Student Orientation
Joyce Li, Development and Recruitment Editor • October 13, 2023
3
1433 Views
Schill issues new statement on Israel-Hamas war, free speech
Jacob Wendler and Saul Pink October 13, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Faculty Senate hears from University President Michael Schill, considers Ryan Field rebuild

President+Michael+Schill+stands+at+a+wooden+podium.
Leah Schroeder/Daily Senior Staffer
University President Michael Schill addresses the Faculty Senate Wednesday evening in the Guild Lounge.
Leah Schroeder, Assistant Campus Editor
October 17, 2023

University President Michael Schill spoke at the first Faculty Senate meeting of the academic year Monday night. The Senate discussed Wildcard access to campus buildings and the University’s proposal to rebuild Ryan Stadium. 

In his address to the Senate, Schill outlined ten priorities for research and innovation and community — amidst other updates — after a recent Supreme Court ruling striking down race-concious admissions, NU football’s hazing scandal and the current Israel-Hamas war.

“These ten priorities are not the priorities of the entire university,” Schill said. “Each team and each administrator is going to have their own separate set of priorities. Some of them will align with mine. Some of them will be different. And that’s good.”

Schill also emphasized the importance of supporting students and fellow faculty amid the current Israel-Hamas war.

His statement came after two emails last week in which Schill shared his feelings about the war but emphasized his belief he should not speak on behalf of the entire University on most social and political issues.

“I know many of you and many of our students and faculty and staff are hurting … The Israeli Palestinian conflict is an emotionally charged one for both supporters of Israel and Palestine and everyone in between,” Schill said. “We have an obligation to support our students and to support each other.”

Faculty Senate President Regan Thomson updated faculty members on progress the Faculty Senate made over the summer during a special meeting Aug. 9, which included three hazing-related resolutions.

The Senate also considered a resolution to temporarily pause planning and marketing of the new Ryan Field to the floor. 

Because the issue was not listed on the agenda and Senate members were not aware that they would be discussing the resolution, some members said they were reluctant to vote and had not spoken with other faculty in their departments. 

English Prof. Barbara Newman said she felt that the resolution should be passed after recent allegations of hazing on NU’s football team.

“In theory, the issues of hazing and abuse are separate from the stadium,” Newman said. “But in practice, they are not going to be, because these lawsuits are going to be all over the papers for years to come … The public is not likely to make distinctions between the two issues. It may look very bad in the public eyes if we go ahead with the construction.”

Former NU football head coach Pat Fitzgerald filed a $130 million wrongful termination lawsuit against the University earlier this month, and NU also faces several lawsuits from former football players related to the alleged hazing.

Other faculty members said the hazing scandal should not impact the proposed Ryan Field rebuild.

Feinberg Prof. David Kalainov said he felt the Faculty Senate had failed to consider the issue from the perspective of the athletics department.

“Hazing and building of the Ryan field are really separate issues,” Kalainov said. “I oppose this resolution. I think we need to talk to more stakeholders, to more student athletes, coaches (and) the athletic director and really gauge their opinion.”

The resolution ultimately failed, with 37 faculty members voting against and 20 voting in favor. 

Thomson said he intends to continue considering the issue at the Senate’s next meeting on Nov 15.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @lmschroeder_

Related Stories: 

Faculty Senate discusses next steps to reimagine CTECs, improve student mental health

Faculty Senate hears from Chair of the Board Peter Barris, passes legislation to reduce bird collisions

Faculty Senate passes resolution to support transfer students, discusses academic integrity concerns with ChatGPT
More to Discover
More in Campus
McCormick and Weinberg Prof. David Swearer’s work in creating a new catalytic technology could help decarbonize and electrify commonly-used chemical reactions.
McCormick, Weinberg Prof. Dayne Swearer receives 2023 Packard Fellowship
The pre-pharmacy track at NU allows students to explore options in the pharmaceutical industry.
Pre-pharmacy students hope for more resources, community on campus
Dark-colored arch with fall foliage in the background.
NU alum Laura Cooper to receive Samual J. Heyman Service to America Medal
The event series featured speakers ranging from Illinois First Lady M.K. Pritzker to comedian Sarah Cooper.
Chicago Humanities Festival brings speakers, thousands of attendees to NU
The Odenkirks sign copies of their poetry book, “Zilot & Other Important Rhymes,” for attendees after the talk.
Actor Bob Odenkirk discusses his new children’s book at NU for Chicago Humanities Festival
The dialogue was moderated by Caitlin Flanagan (second to right), a staff writer at The Atlantic.
Greg Lukianoff, Yascha Mounk and Rikki Schlott weigh in on free speech at Chicago Humanities Festival
More in Faculty
About 3%-4% of the U.S. population is vegetarian. This number could be higher if it wasn’t for a genetic variation that impacts individuals’ abilities to maintain a vegetarian diet, a Northwestern Medicine study found.
Northwestern professor finds genetics could influence vegetarianism
Attendees listen to the keynote presentations at the speaker series titled “Roadmapping the Clean Energy Transition.”
NU hosts launch of University of Toronto-Northwestern Decarbonization Alliance
Ford Center. NU researchers discover a new AI system that builds robots in seconds.
AI stretches its legs: NU researchers use AI to design robots
Kellogg’s green team — Nancy Faunce, Pauline Scott, Elizabeth Forrest, Lauren McCourt, Liz Morris and Andrea Nott — achieved sustainNU certification.
Eight Kellogg departments certified as Green Offices
The Technological Institute. The discovery has the potential to help detect other types of cancer in the future.
McCormick professor develops new lung cancer detection test
The Technological Institute. McCormick Prof. Jonathan Rivnay leads device development as a co-principal investigator on the project.
$45 million granted to NU cancer therapy device project
More in Latest Stories
Evanston Corner Bistro, a new restaurant is located at the corner of Church St. and Orrington Ave.
Evanston Corner Bistro brings contemporary American dishes downtown
6-year-old Palestinian American boy killed in hate crime in Plainfield Township
LTE: Open letter on NU leaders’ responses to war in Palestine and Israel
LTE: Open letter on NU leaders’ responses to war in Palestine and Israel
Activists and politicians from Evanston and Chicago gathered to support abortion rights on Sunday.
‘We can win this battle:’ Evanston residents, politicians rally for abortion rights
A group of people walk down a street holding signs.
Captured: Evanston’s 2023 Pro-Choice Rally and March
Fox News host Bret Baier poses with his new book, “To Rescue the Constitution,” after speaking at Pick-Staiger Concert Hall on Saturday.
Fox News’ Bret Baier promotes new book, discusses Saudi-Israeli relations at NU
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in