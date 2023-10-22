Captured: Wildcats repeat flickering performance in away matchup against the Cornhuskers
Angeli Mittal/The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Wildcats repeat flickering performance in away matchup against the Cornhuskers

Byline photo of Angeli Mittal
Angeli Mittal, Gameday Design Editor
October 22, 2023

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

LINCOLN, Neb. — With over 85,000 spectators in attendance for the Saturday game — a handful of whom were cheering for Northwestern (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) — Memorial Stadium witnessed a 17-9 win for the Cornhuskers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten). Though the ‘Cats started strong with two interceptions in the first five minutes of the game, their performance plummeted as Nebraska accrued points on the scoreboard. This season has seen fluctuating results from the Wildcats, who will have to wait until Saturday’s home game against Maryland to make up for this weekend’s blunder.

A marching band student in red and white hoists a purple Northwestern flag on a football field.

A football player in purple and white punts a ball.

A player jumps up among other football players in purple and white, celebrating.

A player in purple and white runs away from a player in red and white.

A football player in purple and white prepares to hand off a football.

Football players in purple and white reach into the air.

Fans in purple and black cheer from the sidelines.

A player in purple and white sets a football down on the field.

A player in purple and white fights a player in red and white as they run with the football.

A player in purple and white pushes players in red and white to the side.

Cheerleaders in purple and white raise their arms on the field.

A player in purple and white dodges a player in red and white while holding a football.

Football players in purple and white celebrate.Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @amittal27

Related Stories:

Football: ‘We were going backwards’: Northwestern’s penalties, negative plays prove costly in loss at Nebraska

Football: Immobility, Nebraska defense creates slippery slope for quarterback Sullivan

Rapid Recap: Nebraska 17, Northwestern 9

More to Discover
More in Captured
A group of people walk down a street holding signs.
Captured: Evanston’s 2023 Pro-Choice Rally and March
Captured: Northwestern women’s soccer draws 2-2 with Penn State
Captured: Northwestern women’s soccer draws 2-2 with Penn State
Captured: No. 2 Northwestern Secures 5-0 Win Over Ohio University
Captured: No. 2 Northwestern Secures 5-0 Win Over Ohio University
A person sings into the microphone while the crowd cheers.
Captured: Christian French performs 7th Chicago show
A player in a black jersey runs towards the left with a ball.
Captured: Northwestern scores homecoming win against Howard
People stand around purple tents and a game of cornhole below a flagpole with two flags.
Captured: Tailgate scene at homecoming game vs. Howard
More in Latest Stories
A player jumps up among other football players in purple and white, celebrating.
Football: ‘Nobody is going to outwork me’: Northwestern’s Devin Turner embraces process, shines in sophomore season
Graduate student forward Ugo Achara Jr. leaps for an aerial duel against a Spartan. Northwestern fell to Michigan State 2-1 on Friday.
Men’s Soccer: Defensive lapses in first half send No. 21 Northwestern to 2-1 loss against No. 20 Michigan State
Northwestern women’s and men’s swim and dive teams faced Miami and Southern Illinois on Saturday.
Swimming and Diving: Northwestern defeats Miami and Southern Illinois at home meet
Ken Carson released his third studio album, “A Great Chaos,” on Oct. 13.
Liner Notes: Ken Carson goes mainstream with ‘A Great Chaos’
Ph.D. student Olabanke Goriola (top right) presented a paper co-authored by herself and performance studies and Black studies Prof. Dotun Ayobade. The paper analyzed Burna Boy’s single “Monsters You Made” and its relation to the Nigerian #EndSARS movement.
Scholars from around the world present research at Northwestern Afrobeats symposium
NUGW advocates for an inclusive, democratic working environment, according to its mission statement webpage.
NU Graduate Workers reach three tentative agreements
More in Photo
Captured: Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern secures season’s 11th unbeaten game in a row in 0-0 draw with Green Bay
Captured: Men’s Soccer: No. 12 Northwestern secures season’s 11th unbeaten game in a row in 0-0 draw with Green Bay
Three men holding guitars play music, with the man in the middle singing into a microphone.
All Time Low showcases double-decade discography at ‘The Sound of Letting Go’ Tour
Captured: Cats lose to number 15 Penn State in back-to-back 0-3 loss
Captured: Cats lose to number 15 Penn State in back-to-back 0-3 loss
Captured: Northwestern Football makes epic overtime comeback against Minnesota
Captured: Northwestern Football makes epic overtime comeback against Minnesota
Captured: ILLENIUM electrifies the Bridgeview crowd with live concert
Captured: ILLENIUM electrifies the Bridgeview crowd with live concert
A boy scout rings a bell on a float decorated with American flags.
Captured: Evanston bursts with color for 100th Fourth of July Celebration
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in