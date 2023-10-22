Captured: Wildcats repeat flickering performance in away matchup against the Cornhuskers

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This is a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editor by emailing [email protected].

LINCOLN, Neb. — With over 85,000 spectators in attendance for the Saturday game — a handful of whom were cheering for Northwestern (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) — Memorial Stadium witnessed a 17-9 win for the Cornhuskers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten). Though the ‘Cats started strong with two interceptions in the first five minutes of the game, their performance plummeted as Nebraska accrued points on the scoreboard. This season has seen fluctuating results from the Wildcats, who will have to wait until Saturday’s home game against Maryland to make up for this weekend’s blunder.

