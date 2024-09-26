Captured: Fiesta Hispana highlights Hispanic culture for the fourth year in a row

Sounds of reggaeton, cumbia and mariachi flooded Davis Street Thursday night at the fourth annual Fiesta Hispana, organized by Evanston Pride.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Fiesta Hispana offers a space in Fountain Square for local Hispanic and LGBTQ+ artists, vendors and performance groups to showcase their culture.

This year, Evanston Pride decided to focus the festival more on vocal performances rather than dance, canceling the previous year’s flamenco showcase. The two star performances of the night were Chicago-based Mexican-American singer Rosalba Valdez and fellow Chicago-based all-female Mariachi band, Mariachi Sirenas. Valdez serenaded the crowd, her music ranging from cumbias to salsas.

