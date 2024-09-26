Subscribe
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Captured: Fiesta Hispana highlights Hispanic culture for the fourth year in a row

Shreya Srinivasan/The Daily Northwestern
Evanston Latinos made an appearance at the festival, selling traditional Mexican snacks.
Shreya Srinivasan, City Editor
September 26, 2024

Sounds of reggaeton, cumbia and mariachi flooded Davis Street Thursday night at the fourth annual Fiesta Hispana, organized by Evanston Pride. 

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Fiesta Hispana offers a space in Fountain Square for local Hispanic and LGBTQ+ artists, vendors and performance groups to showcase their culture. 

This year, Evanston Pride decided to focus the festival more on vocal performances rather than dance, canceling the previous year’s flamenco showcase. The two star performances of the night were Chicago-based Mexican-American singer Rosalba Valdez and fellow Chicago-based all-female Mariachi band, Mariachi Sirenas. Valdez serenaded the crowd, her music ranging from cumbias to salsas. 

 

Shreya Srinivasan

Email: [email protected]

X: @shreyasrin

 

Related Stories: 

Evanston Pride holds annual Fiesta Hispana celebration

Evanston Pride celebrates Latinidad with second annual Una Fiesta Hispana

Here’s how to celebrate Hispanic heritage this month

 

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Captured
Summer Sounds helps fulfill the Evanston Thrives Retail District Action Plan goals.
Captured: Downtown’s joint market, concert series offers eclectic summer night
Parade-goers gathered on Central Street Thursday for Evanston's 101st annual Fourth of July Celebration
Captured: Crowds Flood Central Street for Evanston’s Fourth of July Parade
Milky Chance, a German rock band best known for their 2013 hit "Stolen Dance" headlined Saturday's lineup.
CAPTURED: 2024 Winnetka Music Festival
Graduate student midfielder Lindsey Frank celebrates after scoring a goal Friday against Florida. Frank had a hat trick as Northwestern advanced to the national championship.
Captured: No. 1 Northwestern punches ticket to national title game
A person holds a microphone and dances onstage.
Captured: Dillo 52 on the Main Stage
Adanna Duru performs onstage. Known for songs like “POP!” and “Say Ah,” she was among the Dillo Day performers performing at the For Members Only Second Stage Saturday.
Captured: Dillo 52 on the FMO Stage
More in City
The Open Meetings Act stipulates that the public has “the right to attend all meetings at which any business of a public body is discussed or acted upon in any way.”
Civic Center’s future uncertain after state issues violation
Chykalophia and her husband were the only two people behind the business for the first six years.
Evanston design agency makes America’s Top 100 Small Businesses list
Voters can vote early both in-person and by mail.
Early voting to begin Oct. 21
Connections for the Homeless mourned Margaret Millar Johnson, who was shot and killed in the recent Blue Line shooting, at a memorial service on Tuesday.
Blue Line shooting highlights increased risk of violence for the unhoused
Transit-oriented development can decrease household emissions by 2.5 to 3.7 tons per year, according to the Maryland Department of Planning.
Evanston cautiously embraces transit-oriented development to achieve climate goals
Multiple Evanston organizations will host festivities, honoring and celebrating Hispanic and Latino culture.
Here’s how to celebrate Hispanic heritage this month
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student Alexa Rousseau calls a play in a game last season. Rousseau recorded a triple-double in Thursday’s match with 25 assists, 15 digs and 17 kills.
Volleyball: Northwestern defeats Maryland in Big Ten opener
On the stairs of Deering Library, students held a vigil for Marcellus Khaliifah Williams Thursday evening, two days after his execution in Missouri.
Students honor former death row inmate Marcellus Khaliifah Williams at vigil
Graduate student midfielder Josie Aulicino in a game last year. Aulicino played all 90 minutes and mustered four shots — two on target — in a draw with Maryland Thursday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern out-shoots Maryland in goalless draw
While guidelines for incorporating generative AI in the classroom are available, professors can still set individual policies for classes.
Northwestern provides free access to ChatGPT 4.0 through Microsoft Copilot
Lead singer and sole consistent member of rotating band Robot Heart Throb, Jared Hochberg, is the songwriter of the band’s pieces.
Q&A: Jared Hochberg talks songwriting for Robot Heart Throb, magnifying the allure of performing live
Voting for ASG Senate elections opens next week on Oct. 4.
ASG ballots open as Senate elections approach next week