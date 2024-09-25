Subscribe
Here’s how to celebrate Hispanic heritage this month

Daily File Illustration by Gemma DeCetra
Multiple Evanston organizations will host festivities, honoring and celebrating Hispanic and Latino culture.
Shreya Srinivasan, City Editor
September 25, 2024

With Hispanic Heritage Month already underway, Evanston organizations are celebrating with food, games, events and festivals.

Hispanic Heritage Month, dedicated to celebrating the achievements, history and culture of Hispanics in the U.S., spans Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. According to census data, Hispanics currently make up 11.3% of Evanston’s population, with 7.5% of households speaking Spanish as their main language.

Here are some Evanston events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this year.

Evanston Public Library

 

Friday, Sept. 27, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Levy Senior Center — Latino Family Game Night

Compete in family-friendly trivia celebrating Hispanic culture and enjoy food from some of Evanston’s Hispanic-owned restaurants. Storyteller and librarian Xelena González will be hosting the event. 

Sunday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Main Library — Laser Cut Papel Picado

Make an ornate papel picado, a traditional Mexican folk art made out of paper, with a Glowforge Plus laser cutter. This activity is geared toward teenagers. 

Thursday, Oct. 3, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Robert Crown Branch — ¡Diversión en español! – Flower Festival 

Celebrate La Feria de Las Flores by making flowers using the Cricut machine. This Colombian festival celebrates the grand flora of the country and occurs every August. 

Friday, Oct. 4, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Double Clutch Brewing Company — Sip n’ Paint 

Like the name suggests, make art from Latine and Hispanic cultures and enjoy classic beers. 

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Virtual — Being Imperfect with Erika Sánchez  

Join Erika Sánchez, award-winning author of “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” and Cynthia Pelayo to discuss this young adult novel. 

Friday, Oct. 11, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Robert Crown Community Center — Suman & Tamale! Celebrating Hispanic Heritage & Filipino American Month!

Enjoy this multicultural celebration of Filipino and Hispanic American Month with suman, Filipino sweet rice cake, and tamale tasting.

All month long Hispanic Heritage Month Scavenger Hunt

Find missing Loteria cards, pieces to a traditional Mexican board game. Learn more at the Robert Crown branch. 

All month long, Main Library — Design your own Loteria Card

Create your own Loteria card. 

All month long, both branches — Hispanic Heritage Month Book Display

Check out curated Spanish language books. 

All month long — Hispanic Heritage Month Reading Challenge!

Gain raffle entries by reading books written by Latine/Hispanic authors and submitting Community Picks cards. 

Thursday, Sept. 26, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Fountain Square — Fiesta Hispana

Hosted by Evanston Pride, this festival with mariachi performances and a handmade market focuses on the intersections between LGBTQIA+ and Latine communities. 

 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @shreyasrin

 

Related Stories:

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates Evanston’s growing Latine population

Evanston celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with monthlong programming

Latinos en Evanston North Shore hosts Celebración de la Herencia Hispana for Hispanic Heritage Month

