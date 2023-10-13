Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
60° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Students for Justice in Palestine hosts vigil to honor lives lost in Gaza this week
October 13, 2023
Schill’s Homecoming email sparks frustrations about tokenization, International Student Orientation
October 13, 2023
Former White House speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz speaks on Jewish identity at Northwestern Hillel
October 13, 2023
Trending Stories
1
3023 Views
Spokesperson from Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians raises concerns about archaeological sites around Ryan Field rebuild
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 9, 2023
2
1913 Views
Kappa Alpha Psi presents 2023 Dr. Clinton Bristow Jr. Awards
Nora Collins, Assistant Campus Editor • October 8, 2023
3
1472 Views
Schieber: I grew up in the same locker rooms as Pat Fitzgerald
David Schieber, Op-Ed Contributor • October 11, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Former White House speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz speaks on Jewish identity at Northwestern Hillel

Students+gathered+to+honor+lives+lost+in+Gaza+this+week+in+a+vigil+hosted+by+Students+for+Justice+in+Palestine.
Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer
Students gathered to honor lives lost in Gaza this week in a vigil hosted by Students for Justice in Palestine.
Reporter, Xiaohan Chen
October 13, 2023

Former White House speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz shared stories about working with the Obama administration and perspectives on her Jewish identity Wednesday night in a conversation with Northwestern Hillel.

From 2009 to 2017, Hurwitz served as a senior speechwriter for former President Barack Obama and head speechwriter for former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“I wrote (Obama’s) first college graduation speech, which was at Arizona State University,” Hurwitz said. “In 2009, our economy was crashing … and he was kind of busy. We could get a meeting with him, but he was really distracted.”

Hurwitz relived her memories working with Obama as she gave an audience of approximately 15 NU and Evanston community members an inside peek into her former work routines. 

The former speechwriter told the audience she would frequently receive calls early in the morning from the Oval Office when Barack Obama was asking for her.

Michelle Obama had “high technical standards” for her work and frequently adjusted her speeches to insert her own voice, Hurwitz added. 

“Every transition had to be perfect,” she said of her experience working with the former First Lady. “A lot of the flow with a brilliant lawyer in mind had to be asking her, because she would just hone in on whatever was weak.”

Hurwitz also discussed her Jewish identity at the talk. Though she said she has encountered “brutal” conversations about what it means to be a Jew, the Jewish community is a family, Hurwitz said. 

Hurwitz told the audience she finds tremendous comfort in contributing to a culture that dates back thousands of years and to be able to hold meaningful dialogues in a digital age.

“It’s really a pleasure to come here and to be able to share that mission, that volume (and) to share what it is that is so meaningful about those 4,000 years of wisdom in the Jewish tradition and how it’s affected my career and my life,” Hurwitz said. 

Hurwitz is no stranger to NU. In 2019, she spoke alongside political science Prof. Cody Keenan (Weinberg ’02) — chief White House speechwriter during the Obama administration — at Northwestern Hillel on “Finding Meaning and Spirituality in Judaism.” 

The audience asked Hurwitz to share advice for Jewish college students on navigating their identities.

“Knowing everything that you know now about your Jewish identity and Judaism and your take on everything, would you go back and teach that to your younger self?” Communication Senior Sophie Brown asked.

The former presidential speechwriter responded that she wouldn’t teach anything to her younger self because she is still “figuring it out.” 

Hurwitz also expressed shock and disbelief at public commentary surrounding ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas. 

Hillel Executive Director Michael Simon echoed this sentiment while introducing Hurwitz. Simon said the talk took on a tone of particular gravity considering the current events in Israel.

“As much as the world is full of unpredictability, the horror and terror that we’re experiencing, even as we speak, is not something that we could possibly known would’ve been happening,” Simon said. 

Hurwitz said her Jewish identity is sentimental — given the “extraordinary” and “shocking” odds Jews have faced.

“Judaism is really pushing you to cultivate this exquisite sensitivity to the needs and dignity of every person you see,” Hurwitz said. 

Email: [email protected]

Related Stories:

Community members say Northwestern is neither a safe nor free space for conversations about Palestine and Israel 

Jewish and Israel Studies Prof. Scott Abramson aims to represent both sides of Israel-Palestine conflict in new course 

Students for Justice in Palestine: Holding Andrew Yang accountable
More to Discover
More in Campus
Dillo Day 2023. Mayfest, which organizes Dillo Day, manages a budget of over $400,000.
NU alumni apply student org experiences in post-grad careers
Chicken and Boba. This new Korean-fusion restaurant launched in the basement of Norris University Center last month.
New Korean restaurant Chicken and Boba opens in Norris University Center
Evanston and Chicago residents, as well as people from around the world, attended Thursday’s conference.
Buffett Institute and McCormick host second annual Joint Conference on AI and National Security
Shantel Gabrieal Buggs and Trevor Hoppe discuss sexuality, queer consent
‘Straight rules don’t apply’: Shantel Gabrieal Buggs and Trevor Hoppe discuss sexuality, queer consent at NU
University President Michael Schill said he does not intend to issue a statement on the current war in Israel and Gaza.
University President Michael Schill: NU will not issue statements on political or social issues
A close-up of Medill freshman Caleb Evans’ outfit.
Students talk fall fashion inspiration, campus style icons
More in Events
About 100 staff members attended the fireside chat with University President Michael Schill in Norris University Center Tuesday afternoon.
University President Michael Schill talks athletics, affirmative action at fireside chat with staff
Norris’ Coach pop-up featured an art installation with mirrors for photo opportunities.
Coach comes in clutch: Luxury fashion house brings bags and beverages to Norris
C&W Market and Ice Cream Parlor co-owner Clarence Weaver speaks with Northwestern Go and See program participants on Sept. 30.
New Go and See program connects NU students with Evanston community
NASA Space Apps participants meet outside the Hackathon venue for a group picture. Among the 60 participants were Chicago-area high school students, members of sponsoring organizations, and undergraduate students from various Illinois and Wisconsin universities.
CIERA hosts Chicago chapter of NASA International Space Apps Challenge 2023
Bloys graduated from the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences in 1993.
Alum Casey Bloys returns to NU for ‘Dialogue with the Dean’
Attendees listen to the keynote presentations at the speaker series titled “Roadmapping the Clean Energy Transition.”
NU hosts launch of University of Toronto-Northwestern Decarbonization Alliance
More in Latest Stories
Senior forward Ella Hase runs toward the ball. Hase scored her team-leading eighth goal on Thursday against Iowa.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern breaks five-game winless streak, defeats Iowa 2-1
Coach Kate Drohan, who is entering her 23rd year at the helm of Northwestern, embraces a former player, Morgan Newport, in 2021.
Softball: Kate Drohan inks multi-year extension with Northwestern
Mayor Daniel Biss stands behind a podium and speaks into a microphone.
Mayor Biss releases statement on Israel-Hamas war
A group of people stand around a cart with flowers.
Inspire Through Flowers gives new life and purpose to donated flowers
Illustration of the proposed Ryan Field redesign with black-and-white fragments of the old Ryan Field overlaid on top.
Land Use Commission rejects NU’s plan to host concerts at Ryan Field, approves stadium rebuild
A person sings into the microphone while the crowd cheers.
Captured: Christian French performs 7th Chicago show
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in