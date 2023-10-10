Field Hockey: Northwestern back atop NFHCA poll as nation’s No. 1 team

Following a 2-0 shutout of No. 3 Iowa on Friday, Northwestern has leapfrogged North Carolina to claim the No. 1 spot in the latest NFHCA National Coaches Poll.

It’s the first time the Wildcats have been tabbed as the nation’s top team since September 2022, when the team started the season with an eight-game win streak.

NU, which previously garnered a nation-leading 15 first-place votes in last week’s rankings, secured 32 of 47 first-place votes on Tuesday. The ‘Cats led the way with 897 total points, with Duke, UNC, Rutgers and Louisville rounding out the top five.

Friday’s victory over the Hawkeyes handed NU its 12th straight win, the program’s longest win streak since 1990. The team’s 12 consecutive triumphs are tied with No. 4 Rutgers for the nation’s longest win streak. The two teams will meet in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Oct. 22.

The ‘Cats have just four games remaining on the regular season docket: a non-conference clash with Ohio on Sunday and conference games against the Scarlet Knights, No. 15 Penn State and No. 10 Maryland.

