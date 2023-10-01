Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
70° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Football: Northwestern’s special teamers jolt first half effort against No. 6 Penn State
October 1, 2023
Football: Northwestern still searching for four full quarters of football, falls victim to second-half surge from No. 6 Penn State
October 1, 2023
Northwestern’s ceramic technician won’t throw in the towel just yet
October 1, 2023
Trending Stories
1
6280 Views
Chicken soup, cupcakes, but no ironing: Meet NU students’ new mom away from home
Saul Pink, Print Managing Editor • September 26, 2023
2
1020 Views
Price: It’s time to drop the ‘interim’ tag from interim head coach David Braun’s title
Lawrence Price, Gameday Editor • September 28, 2023
3
822 Views
Second Ryan Field hearing draws crowds as NU’s push for city approval continues
Saul Pink, Print Managing Editor • September 28, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Field Hockey: No. 3 Northwestern sweeps weekend homestand, extends win streak to 11 games

No.+3+Northwestern+knocked+off+its+Great+Lakes+State+foes+over+the+weekend%2C+defeating+Michigan+State+and+No.+15+Michigan+to+stretch+its+win+streak+to+11+games.
Micah Sandy/Daily Senior Staffer
No. 3 Northwestern knocked off its Great Lakes State foes over the weekend, defeating Michigan State and No. 15 Michigan to stretch its win streak to 11 games.
Alex Cervantes, Sports Editor
October 1, 2023

Deep into the fourth quarter against No. 15 Michigan, No. 3 Northwestern drew its 14th penalty corner of the game.

As sophomore back Maja Zivojnovic’s shot was blocked, the ball bounced toward senior midfielder Lauren Wadas.

“I was standing there ready for the pass just in case anything were to happen,” Wadas said. “But (the ball) came to me and I was like, ‘here’s the opportunity. It’s right there.’”

Wadas’ tomahawk shot flew past the outstretched Michigan goalkeeper and ricocheted off the post into the back of the cage. The Annville, Pennsylvania, native’s tally proved to be the lone point in Sunday’s contest, securing the 1-0 triumph for the Wildcats.

Although NU’s two games against its Great Lakes State opponents this weekend were polar opposite offensive displays, the ‘Cats emerged victorious in both. NU’s wins over Michigan State and Michigan maintained its perfect Big Ten record and nabbed the team’s 10th and 11th consecutive victories, extending the program’s first double-digit win streak since 1990.

“We’re really coming into our own,” coach Tracey Fuchs said. “We struggled a little bit scoring earlier in the season and our corner wasn’t quite where it needed to be because we lost some key players. Each day, we’re trying to get better and improve in those areas.”

Fuchs found her answer to the team’s corner dilemma in Zivojnovic, whose first season in Evanston was cut short after 11 games due to injury. Zivojnovic has replaced program legend and three-time All-American first team Bente Baekers as Fuchs’ go-to weapon on penalty corners. 

Coming off her first career hat trick against Princeton, Zivojnovic tallied two goals against the Spartans on Friday — both of which came on penalty corners. The Dutch international student has adapted well to her new duty, Fuchs said. 

“Her sweep, she can hit the ball, she can do everything,” Fuchs said of Zivojnovic. “Her shot is a little bit off the ground, which makes it really tough for opposing goalkeepers and defenders.” 

Zivojnovic’s score in the second quarter against Michigan State opened up the floodgates for NU, which proceeded to record a season-high six goals from five different goalscorers. A trio of freshmen — midfielder Ella Kokinis, forward Olivia Bent-Cole and back Ilse Tromp — joined Zivojnovic and graduate student midfielder Peyton Halsey on the scoresheet.

After losing one of the most acclaimed senior classes in program history, Fuchs lauded the trio for providing such immediate production since arriving in Evanston.

“We knew (Bent-Cole) would come in and really make a difference,” Fuchs said. “But to see how Ilse is really stepping up, taking the lead in the midfield and backfield. She might not have the stats, but she’s really communicating and is just a solid player who doesn’t lose the ball. And then Ella, I think she might have the goals per minute on the team. She’s really feisty, works hard and her skills are catching up to her speed.” 

Even with momentum from the six-goal effort against the Spartans, Fuchs and company knew the Wolverines would present a new challenge two days later, and a physical one at that. 

Much like the game against Michigan State, NU was the aggressor in the clash with Michigan. The ‘Cats constantly threatened the Wolverine defense in Sunday’s affair, outshooting the visitors 25-4. But despite the frequent attacking forays, NU was unable to find a breakthrough after three-and-a-half quarters. 

After 54 scoreless minutes, it was Wadas’ turn to play hero. The game-winning score was Wadas’ first goal of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Riding the momentum of 11 straight victories, Wadas said the ‘Cats are taking it one game at a time.

“We’re all playing great,” Wadas said. “We’re not looking too far ahead. Obviously, we know our goals in the end: Big Ten championship and national championship. But we’re taking it one (conference) game at a time, so we’re 4-0 in the Big Ten now and looking forward to Iowa next week.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @CervantesPAlex 

Related Stories:

Field Hockey: No. 3 Northwestern knocks off No. 12 Ohio State and Princeton, stretches win streak to nine games

Fall Sports Roundup: Northwestern’s soccer and field hockey programs off to rapid start

Field Hockey: Northwestern shoots for second national title
More to Discover
More in Field Hockey
Senior goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz makes a stop. Skubisz tallied six saves in Northwestern’s 4-0 shutout of Princeton on Sunday, the Wildcats’ ninth consecutive win.
Field Hockey: No. 3 Northwestern knocks off No. 12 Ohio State and Princeton, stretches win streak to nine games
Senior midfielder Meg Boade. Boade has four goals and nine assists for Northwestern so far this season.
Fall Sports Roundup: Northwestern’s soccer and field hockey programs off to rapid start
The road to Chapel Hill, North Carolina will require talent across the board.
Field Hockey: Northwestern shoots for second national title
Field hockey player in black uniform runs down field with the ball on her stick.
Field Hockey: Northwestern falls 2-1 to North Carolina in national championship heartbreaker
Girl in purple uniform passes ball
Field Hockey: Swann: Northwestern’s sluggish offensive performance was its downfall in championship loss
An athlete in a black jersey hits a ball with a field hockey stick.
Field Hockey: Rapid Recap: North Carolina 2, Northwestern 1
More in Latest Stories
Junior defender Emma Phillips. Phillips tallied both of Northwesterns goals in a 3-2 defeat to Nebraska on Sunday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern breaks three-game scoreless streak, falls 3-2 to Nebraska
Gray building with a stone railing.
EPD statement: Recent bomb threats are ‘unsubstantiated hoaxes’
Northwestern graduate student outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo and senior middle blocker Leilani Dodson jumping to block the ball in a match earlier this season. Sangiacomo recorded a career-high 33 kills on Sunday.
Volleyball: Northwestern upsets No. 17 Purdue, takes Michigan State to five sets
An exterior photo of Evanston Public Library.
Evanston Public Library celebrates 150th anniversary with yearlong programming
Northwestern sophomore forward Christopher Thaggard and junior defender Brandon Clagette. Thaggard bagged the Wildcats second goal in NUs 2-0 win against Maryland on Friday.
Men’s Soccer: No. 16 Northwestern blanks Maryland 2-0, Payne nabs first regular season victory over alma mater
Evanston residents and their families picked pumpkins, made s’mores and tasted apple cider at Saturday’s Harvest Festival.
Evanston Harvest Festival leaves residents falling for autumnal celebrations
More in Sports
Cam Porter gets tackled by a Penn State defender. As a result of its offensive line struggles, the ‘Cats offense was unable to gain momentum in their 41-13 loss to No. 6 Penn State.
Rapid Recap: No. 6 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 1
Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast Season 2: Episode 1
Freshman forward Megan Norkett. Norkett played 78 minutes in Northwestern’s 0-0 draw with Illinois on Thursday.
Women’s Soccer: Northwestern’s scoreless streak stretches to three games in 0-0 draw with Illinois
Interim head coach David Braun turns Big Ten Network reporter during post-game interview after Northwestern’s win over Minnesota last Saturday.
Price: It’s time to drop the ‘interim’ tag from interim head coach David Braun’s title
Northwestern junior offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan and graduate student quarterback Ben Bryant. Bryant threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats’ win against Minnesota last Saturday.
Football: What to Watch For: Northwestern welcomes strong foe in No. 6 Penn State
Defensive lineman Anto Saka has two sacks for the Cats this season.
Football: Family, faith, loyalty fuel Northwestern’s defensive end Anto Saka
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in