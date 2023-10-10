Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
46° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Schieber: I grew up in the same locker rooms as Pat Fitzgerald
October 11, 2023
Men’s Basketball Notebook: Collins, players discuss expectations on both ends of the floor at Big Ten Media Day
October 10, 2023
Women’s Basketball Notebook: McKeown, Mott and Walsh discuss preseason expectations and more at Big Ten Media Day
October 10, 2023
Trending Stories
1
1632 Views
Spokesperson from Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians raises concerns about archaeological sites around Ryan Field rebuild
Lily Carey, City Editor • October 9, 2023
2
1571 Views
Kappa Alpha Psi presents 2023 Dr. Clinton Bristow Jr. Awards
Nora Collins, Assistant Campus Editor • October 8, 2023
3
1238 Views
Evanston gears up for Big Art Weekend
Emma Richman, Reporter • October 5, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Arts Alliance’s ‘Once on this Island’ brings tropical warmth to chilly Evanston

Art+Alliance%E2%80%99s+production+of+%E2%80%9COnce+on+this+Island%E2%80%9D+was+a+showcase+of+love%2C+joy%2C+and+dance.
Sonya Dymova/The Daily Northwestern
Art Alliance’s production of “Once on this Island” was a showcase of love, joy, and dance.
Jaharia Knowles, Theatre Critic
October 10, 2023

Though an autumnal chill has fallen upon Evanston, Arts Alliance’s production of “Once on this Island” filled Shanley Pavilion with the energy and warmth of the Caribbean last weekend.

In the musical’s opening number, “We Dance,” the characters introduce us to their island in the French West Indies, characterized by its lush natural beauty. A classist and colorist hierarchy divides the island’s population into two groups: the peasants and the grand hommes. Gods who can affect the weather and meddle with humanity are in control of both groups.

Orphan and protagonist Ti Moune, played by Communication junior Morgan Barber, is especially at the will of the gods. Adopted by a peasant couple after a severe rainstorm, the gods make her choose between love and life when Daniel Beauxhomme (Communication sophomore Aiden McCoy), a wealthy grand homme, is in a nearly fatal car crash near the peasant village. She offers her soul to Papa Ge, demon of death (Communication senior Alondra Rios), to save his life.

If not for Shanley’s humble interior, the sheer talent of the cast and sharp choices by the creative team could have passed for a professional production.

In many ways, each member of the stellar ensemble shone in their own right. Especially memorable, however, were Barber and McCoy. They beautifully enlivened the ill-fated love affair between Ti Moune and Daniel Beauxhomme. Barber, who played the titular character in the Dolphin Show’s “Matilda the Musical” last winter, is always a delight to watch. Her performance as Ti Moune almost felt like an evolution of Matilda: she retained that carefree youthfulness and imbued it with a womanly grace. As Daniel Beauxhomme, McCoy displayed a booming masculinity and delicate romanticism that was chill-inducing.

The vocal prowess of the cast – many of whom are members of Northwestern’s gospel choir and Northwestern Community Ensemble – allowed for musical feats rarely seen in campus productions. At many points, the audience cheered as a cast member effortlessly sang a complicated run or high note.

In particular, Rios’ gorgeous low register magnified the malevolence of Papa Ge. And Communication junior Angelena Browne, who played Asaka, mother of the Earth, stole the show during “Mama Will Provide,” undoubtedly the most vocally challenging number in a musical full of difficult songs.

The work of the choreographers, Communication senior Emma McElwee and Weinberg senior Aniya Rios, set the visual aesthetic of the production. At times, the dance movements of the humans amplify the power of the gods, with high swaying arms replicating the winds and seas. Throughout the show, dance is an expression of joy and communal celebration. During the final number, the audience was invited to join in on the festivities. Cast members pulled people from the crowd on stage to dance along.

Though it’s too early to declare a definitive best show of the quarter, “Once on this Island” is a production that I won’t forget anytime soon.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @jahariia

Related Stories:
Arts Alliance’s ‘Hedda Gabler’ presents a modern take on a classic play
Arts Alliance’s Garden Party presents ‘Into the Woods’ with handmade costumes, intimate setting in Shanley
Sit & Spin’s ‘John Proctor is the Villain’ doesn’t take itself seriously enough
More to Discover
More in Theatre
Heidi Stillman studied theater at NU and now works as a writer and director.
Q&A: Alum Heidi Stillman discusses her success in theater, upcoming projects
Ernestine (Kate Fry) and her son Billy (Samuel B. Jackson) share a tender moment during Northlight Theatre’s production of “Birthday Candles.”
‘Birthday Candles’ creates something sweet at Northlight Theatre
Podculture: So You Think You Can StuCo
Podculture: So You Think You Can StuCo
“John Proctor is the Villain” explores friendship, power, and self-healing in a classroom setting.
Sit & Spin’s ‘John Proctor is the Villain’ doesn’t take itself seriously enough
“Welcome to Matteson!,” showing at the Congo Square Theatre in Chicago until Oct. 1, sees a pair of couples at a dinner party explore their complex relationships with love and happiness.
‘Welcome to Matteson!’: Dinner gets dark at Chicago play
Theaters in the Evanston and Chicago area make up a vibrant theater scene for audiences to enjoy.
A guide to theater in Evanston and Chicago
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in