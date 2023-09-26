Cross Country: Northwestern finishes middle of the pack at Virginia Invitational

After two consecutive top-three finishes in its opening meets this fall, the Northwestern women’s cross country team looked to carry its early season momentum to the East Coast at the Virginia Invitational last Saturday.

The Wildcats, who began this year with a first-place finish in the Flyers Flames Challenge, fell into the middle of the pack in Charlottesville, finishing 14th out of 23 teams with 359 points.

Senior Katherine Hessler led the way for NU with a 17:04.3 5K, good for 45th place overall. Junior Ava Earl, coming off a third-place finish at the Badger Classic on Sept. 9, posted a time of 17:20.2, slotting in at 66th. Freshman Anna Delgado also had a solid display for the ‘Cats, recording a time of 17:22.6 and a top-70 finish.

Sophomore Maddy Whitman, graduate students Kalea Bartolotto and Adele Magaud and junior Fiona Lenth rounded out the team’s top seven.

NU returns home for a meet in the Chicagoland area this weekend. The ‘Cats will hit the trail at Loyola Lakefront Invitational on Friday, as the team continues to build toward the Big Ten Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, at the end of October.

