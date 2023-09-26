Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
68° Evanston, IL
Donate
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
Advertisement
Latest Stories
Evanston Police Department gives update on crime trends, community relations to City Council
September 26, 2023
$45 million granted to NU cancer therapy device project
September 26, 2023
Big Ten Academic Alliance seeks to ensure equity with Open Educational Resources
September 26, 2023
Trending Stories
1
2381 Views
Judge allows sex trafficking claim against NU Cheer to proceed
Jacob Wendler, Campus Editor • September 24, 2023
2
2139 Views
Football: Hubert: Party school?
Elena Hubert, Arts & Entertainment Editor • September 24, 2023
3
1407 Views
Illinois becomes first state to eliminate cash bail
Ella Jeffries, Print Managing Editor • September 24, 2023
Email Newsletter

Sign up to receive our email newsletter in your inbox.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Cross Country: Northwestern finishes middle of the pack at Virginia Invitational

Juniors+Ava+Earl+and+Anna+Hightower+run+in+a+race.+Earl+finished+in+the+top-70+at+the+Virginia+Invitational+over+the+weekend.+
Courtesy of Megan Slamkowski
Juniors Ava Earl and Anna Hightower run in a race. Earl finished in the top-70 at the Virginia Invitational over the weekend.
Alex Cervantes, Sports Editor
September 26, 2023

After two consecutive top-three finishes in its opening meets this fall, the Northwestern women’s cross country team looked to carry its early season momentum to the East Coast at the Virginia Invitational last Saturday.

The Wildcats, who began this year with a first-place finish in the Flyers Flames Challenge, fell into the middle of the pack in Charlottesville, finishing 14th out of 23 teams with 359 points.

Senior Katherine Hessler led the way for NU with a 17:04.3 5K, good for 45th place overall. Junior Ava Earl, coming off a third-place finish at the Badger Classic on Sept. 9, posted a time of 17:20.2, slotting in at 66th. Freshman Anna Delgado also had a solid display for the ‘Cats, recording a time of 17:22.6 and a top-70 finish.

Sophomore Maddy Whitman, graduate students Kalea Bartolotto and Adele Magaud and junior Fiona Lenth rounded out the team’s top seven. 

NU returns home for a meet in the Chicagoland area this weekend. The ‘Cats will hit the trail at Loyola Lakefront Invitational on Friday, as the team continues to build toward the Big Ten Championships in Madison, Wisconsin, at the end of October. 

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @CervantesPAlex 

Related Stories:

Cross Country: Northwestern looks to return to NCAA Championships

Cross Country: Northwestern closes out indoor season at Margaret Bradley Invitational

Cross Country: Northwestern races out to personal and program records at BU Valentine Invitational 
More to Discover
More in Cross Country
Two girls in white jerseys run next to each other in a cross country meet.
Cross Country: Northwestern looks to return to NCAA Championships
A group of runners line up at a start line.
Cross Country: Northwestern closes out indoor season at Margaret Bradley Invitational
An athlete in a white jersey and purple shorts puts her hands over her mouth while running.
Cross Country: Northwestern races out to personal and program records at BU Valentine Invitational
Athletes in white jerseys and black shorts run in a grass field.
Cross Country: Northwestern shifts gears at Meyo Invitational
Two athletes in white shirts and purple shorts run on a grass field.
Cross Country: Northwestern sets best foot forward at UW Invitational
A group of athletes run on a grass cross country course.
Cross Country: Northwestern readies itself for uphill battle in UW Invitational
More in Latest Stories
Graduate student defender Reese Mayer kicks the ball. Northwestern’s men’s soccer team slotted in at 16th in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll.
Soccer: Northwestern men’s soccer slides to 16th, women’s soccer drops out of latest United Soccer Coaches poll
The University’s new application asks applicants which backgrounds and identities have impacted how they see themselves engaging with the NU community.
Northwestern adapts new application process in wake of Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
The new Kresge Cafe. Now partnered with Vega Coffee, the new-look cafe presents a more colorful display than the prior space.
Vega Coffee opens new location at Kresge Cafe
An exterior photo of Margarita Inn.
Cook County officials designate $7 million purchase of Margarita Inn
Two fountains at the center of a pond spew water as ducks swim by.
Evanston receives grant to improve urban forest health in waterside parks
Hand pushes timesheet card into machine with blue background.
City Council delays Fair Workweek Ordinance until Jan. 2024
More in Sports
Senior midfielder Rom Brown dribbles the ball. Brown logged 52 minutes in No. 13 Northwestern’s 4-2 win against Ohio State on Sunday.
Men’s Soccer: Offensive flurry propels No. 13 Northwestern to 4-2 win against Ohio State
Freshman defender Bryant Mayer smiles at his brother Reese Mayer after No. 13 Northwestern beat Ohio State on Sunday.
Men’s Soccer: Mayer brothers bolster No. 13 Northwestern’s backline
Senior goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz makes a stop. Skubisz tallied six saves in Northwestern’s 4-0 shutout of Princeton on Sunday, the Wildcats’ ninth consecutive win.
Field Hockey: No. 3 Northwestern knocks off No. 12 Ohio State and Princeton, stretches win streak to nine games
A.J. Henning celebrates with his teammates after a big play. NU’s comeback victory over Minnesota showed its ability to fight back, regardless of the situation and circumstances.
Agarwal: With its back against the wall, NU’s fourth quarter resilience showed its ability to compete in 2023
Northwestern volleyball huddles during Friday’s match against Wisconsin.
Northwestern swept by No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 15 Penn State to open Big Ten play
Junior defender Emma Phillips tracks the ball. Before Sunday’s game, Phillips led all Wildcats with 891 out of 900 possible minutes played.
Women’s Soccer: No. 18 Northwestern drops second straight in 1-0 defeat against Indiana
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern

Location:
1999 Campus Drive, Evanston, IL, 60201
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Awards

Editorial Board

Former Daily Editors

Print Issue

S.P.C
SUPPORT

Advertise

Donate

Join The Daily
Northwestern University and Evanston's Only Daily News Source Since 1881

The Daily Northwestern
NEWS

Arts & Entertainment

On Campus

Around Town

Multimedia

Opinion

Division I Athletics
MORE

Advertise

Donate

Editorial Board

Join The Daily

Print Issue

S.P.C
The Daily Northwestern • © 2023 The Daily Northwestern • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in