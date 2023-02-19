Cross Country: Northwestern closes out indoor season at Margaret Bradley Invitational

A group of Northwestern runners line up for an event. The Cats closed a successful indoor season at the Margaret Bradley Invitational on Saturday.

After soaring to new program heights throughout the winter’s slate, Northwestern looked to cap the indoor season off on a high note at University of Chicago’s Margaret Bradley Invitational on Saturday. Expectations were high as runners packed the Henry Crown Field House in Chicago, Illinois.

Two Wildcats lined up at the start line for the 800-meter run. In an especially close finish, UChicago’s Elisabeth Camic won the event by 0.10 seconds in a 2:14.32 time. Sophomore Ava Earl placed second in 2:14.42, narrowly defeating UChicago’s Claudia Harnett, who clocked a 2:14.68 finish. Eight seconds later, sophomore Anna Hightower crossed the finish line in 2:22.10, cementing an eighth-place effort.

While coach Jill Miller’s team does not compete in the 800-meter run often, it has made the mile a mainstay all winter. Despite the absence of several mile speedsters, the squad took over the event from start to finish.

Hightower’s fortune flipped in the mile run. The sophomore, joined by Earl, sped out far in front of the pack to the tune of a 4:49.65 victory. Just 0.10 seconds later, Earl crossed in second at 4:49.75. Freshman Mallory Grubb, who competed in her first event of the indoor season Saturday, capped an NU sweep of the top three in a 5:11.74 third-place time.

Following a dominant display in the mile, the Cats returned to the track for their final event of the day: the 3,000-meter run. Junior Katherine Hessler achieved an event win, crossing the finish line in 9:48.82. Three seconds later, a flurry of UChicago runners swept the ensuing five positions.

Three NU runners joined Hessler in the top 10. Freshman Maddy Whitman placed seventh in 10:10.57, sophomore Deepti Choudhury notched an eighth place 10:21.24 time and sophomore Whitney Currie finished ninth in 10:28.17.

The Cats will now head into the outdoor season with several personal and program best times under their belt. Miller’s squad appears to be riding high and racing strong before the spring season sets off.

