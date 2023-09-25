Vega Coffee opens new location at Kresge Cafe

After a colorful makeover, Kresge Cafe has officially transformed into Vega Coffee’s new home.

Located in Kresge Centennial Hall, Kresge Cafe partnered with the woman-operated Vega Coffee, a fair trade coffee company originating from Nicaragua. While the old space — previously operated by Compass Group, NU’s dining partner — served Starbucks coffee, Vega Coffee prides itself on its close connection to coffee farmers rather than big name brands.

Aside from its typical mocha and latte offerings, the new Kresge Cafe offers a variety of unique flavors, including a pistachio latte, mint mojito iced coffee, horchata latte, Mexican hot chocolate and dulce de leche.

According to Vega Coffee’s website, 40% of the money generated from purchases goes directly to the communities behind coffee growing — five times more than typical coffee brands. Its coffee is also 83% certified organic –– Vega strives to remain environmentally friendly.

The Kresge Cafe is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For both regulars of Kresge Cafe and those new to campus, the cafe’s convenience comes from its location. Located right past the main entrance of Kresge Hall — which houses various Weinberg College of Arts & Sciences departments — it’s a spot for a quick bite, a caffeine refill or both.

Weinberg freshman Dirk Morley, who lives on North Campus, said he appreciated the new cafe’s convenience as he struggled to find time to eat during a busy day of classes.

“I didn’t really have the opportunity to go to one of the dining halls, so this was a really convenient option for me,” said Morley, who ordered a muffin.

Beyond coffee, the cafe also offers baked goods, Cuban sandwiches and breakfast tortas — or breakfast sandwiches — complete with a vegetarian option.

The cafe looks small in comparison to the size of Kresge Hall. Still, Weinberg sophomore Eunsoo Kim felt its convenience was accommodating of her schedule gaps that were too tight for other meal options.

“I don’t think it’s that good, but at least it’s hot,” said Kim, who ordered a Cuban sandwich. “It’s a good choice to come here. Convenient, super fast … It’s not that big, but I feel like this is enough.”

Weinberg junior Jade Price has been a longtime Kresge Café visitor, regularly stopping by the cafe and ordering doughnuts, sushi and sandwiches.

“Recently, my hyperfixation has been these breakfast sandwiches they make,” Price said. “I always really like it.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @TheMicahSandy

Related Stories:

— After summer renovations, Blomquist Recreation Center to reopen Monday

— Shake Smart receives “berry” good reviews from students for smoothies, acai bowl

— Reprise Roasters opens in Main Library’s Cafe Bergson