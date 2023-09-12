Residents evacuate after bomb threat at Evanston Public Library Tuesday afternoon

The Evanston Public Library’s Main and Robert Crown branches are closed Tuesday following an anonymous bomb threat made to the library.

Evanston Police responded to reports of a bomb threat at the library’s main branch on the 1700 block of Orrington Ave. at about 3:45 p.m. EPL spokesperson Jenette Sturges said the library received the threat through its online contact form. All visitors were evacuated from the library and nobody was injured, she said.

At 7:31 p.m., EPD tweeted that both libraries have been cleared, and that no evidence of a bomb was located at either. The Main branch was cleared by 6:30 p.m. by the Cook County Bomb Squad canine team, EPD tweeted. Sturges said the library is working closely with Evanston Police to ensure the safety of both EPL branches before reopening.

Tuesday’s event follows a recent pattern of bomb threats made to libraries across northern Illinois over the past few weeks, Sturges said. Several other area libraries also received bomb threats Tuesday, including in Aurora and Addison. According to an EPL statement, the threat they received was consistent with those received recently at other libraries.

Sturges said police have not found bombs at any area libraries. However, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulis nevertheless condemned the past several weeks’ events.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

