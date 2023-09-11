Crime writer and forensic anthropologist Kathy Reichs to receive 2023 Alumnae Award

American crime writer and forensic anthropologist Kathy Reichs (Weinberg M.A. ’72, Ph.D. ’75) will receive the 2023 Alumnae Award, The Alumnae of Northwestern University announced Monday.

The annual award recognizes NU alumnae who have gained national recognition for their contributions to an academic field. Reichs has consulted for forensic anthropology labs in North Carolina, Rwanda, Hawaii and Canada. She also contributed to recovery and identification efforts related to victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and World War II.

Reichs has written more than 20 novels inspired by her work as a forensic anthropologist. Her debut novel, “Deja Dead,” won the 1997 Ellis Award for Best First Novel, and her most recent novel is titled “The Bone Hacker.” Her work was also adapted into the Fox television series “Bones” which ran for 12 seasons from 2005 to 2017.

“As the 47th recipient of our Alumnae Award, Kathy will join a distinguished group of women bringing honor to the women of Northwestern University,” The Alumnae President Carol Willis said in a Monday news release.

Reichs, who previously served as vice president of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, is also one of only 100 forensic anthropologists certified by the American Board of Forensic Anthropology.

The Alumnae will present her with the award on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at noon at Norris University Center.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacob_wendler

Related Stories:

— NU announces Alumnae Award for Curriculum Innovation recipients

— Communication Prof. wins 2022 Alumnae Award

— Three NU alumni nominated for Tony Awards