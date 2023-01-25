Northwestern announces 2023 Alumnae Award for Curriculum Innovation recipients

The Office of the Provost named Denise Bouras and Jeremy Keys recipients of the Alumnae of Northwestern University Award for Curriculum Innovation, the University announced Wednesday.

The award grants $12,500 to each recipient for innovation development, funding to each of their home departments and a stipend, according to the release.

Spanish Prof. Bouras plans to apply the award to Evanston/Skokie District 65’s “Two-Way Immersion” program, which aims to promote fluency in both English and Spanish.

NU undergraduates enrolled in Spanish 204: Advanced Spanish II – Artivism in Times of Political Change will work with public school students learning about the intersection of art and activism in Latin America and Spain as part of the program.

McCormick Prof. Keys will use his award to add “product archeology” labs in the Mechanical Engineering 240: Intro to Mechanical Design and Manufacturing course. Students will dissect consumer items to better understand their functions in the lab.

Bouras and Keys will be honored at a ceremony this spring.

