News Quiz: New smoothie chain to sprout in Norris, Northwestern Alumni Medal, 2024 quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg

Results #1. Which smoothie chain will open a location in Norris in September? Jamba Juice Jamba Juice SunLife Organics SunLife Organics Shake Smart Shake Smart Smoothie King Smoothie King #2. Which of the following NU alumni will not receive the Northwestern Alumni Medal in 2023? Meghan Markle Meghan Markle Roberta Buffett Elliott Roberta Buffett Elliott Charles S. Modlin Jr. Charles S. Modlin Jr. Chris Galvin Chris Galvin #3. Northwestern speakers addressed community concerns on the Ryan Rebuild project at a 7th Ward special topic meeting. Who hosted this meeting? Ald. Desmon Yancy Ald. Desmon Yancy Ald. Eleanor Revelle Ald. Eleanor Revelle Ald. Michelle Harris Ald. Michelle Harris Ald. Nicole Lee Ald. Nicole Lee #4. 2024 quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg committed to Northwestern on Monday, flipping from a commitment made last week to what university? Syracuse University Syracuse University Washington University in St. Louis Washington University in St. Louis Columbia University Columbia University University of Chicago University of Chicago #5. Which of the following admissions policies did President Schill not name as an admission practice NU will use to affirm diversity in undergraduate enrollment, after SCOTUS ruled affirmative action unconstitutional? Considering a permanent test-optional policy Considering a permanent test-optional policy Optional “Why Northwestern” essay Optional “Why Northwestern” essay Offering digital tours and panels to students Offering digital tours and panels to students Utilizing a holistic review of applicants Utilizing a holistic review of applicants Finish

Thank you for taking our news quiz! Before sharing your results, read up on Shake Smart’s opening in Norris and Northwestern affirming its dedication to diversity.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @dugar_jay

