Men’s Basketball: Run it back: Boo Buie announces his return to Northwestern to play out his final year of eligibility

Boo Buie dribbles the ball while staring down his defender. With Buie’s decision to return to Evanston, there is no doubt that the upcoming season for the Cats will be even more memorable.

A memorable offseason has gotten even better for Northwestern.

After initially declaring for the NBA Draft, senior guard Boo Buie has decided to return to Evanston and play out his final year of eligibility for the Wildcats in the upcoming 2023-24 season, announcing his decision on Twitter on Monday morning.

“The past four years have been nothing short of amazing. Through the ups and downs, the memories we have made together are priceless,” Buie said in the video. “I will forever be grateful for the support you all have given me during my time in Evanston. This place is truly special. But I’m not done yet. Wildcat Nation — I’m back.”

Buie’s decision is a major one for coach Chris Collins’ bunch and Cats fans as a whole. The first-team All-Big Ten player capped off one of the best basketball careers in program history last year, averaging 17.3 points and 4.5 assists per game and leading his team toward multiple historical accomplishments along the way. Now, Buie has the chance to have one of the most storied careers in program history.

Collins has already made splashes in the transfer portal this offseason — adding impactful guards who will get significant playing time in Princeton transfer Ryan Langborg and Denver transfer Justin Mullins. The Cats also landed Liberty forward transfer Blake Preston. These players, who were initially meant to replace Buie’s production on the offensive floor, will now be able to benefit from his playmaking abilities.

While NU has lost guard Julian Roper II to Notre Dame and forward Robbie Beran to Virginia Tech, the team’s roster reconstruction looks ready to build off of the historic season with another one. This past year’s Cats team won 12 conference matchups — the most in program history — and had its first ever victory over an AP No. 1 team in Purdue. Notably, the team capped off a tremendous year by making its only second NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.

With Buie having the keys to an explosive offense, it’s not hard to imagine that the All-Big Ten guard could lead NU to another run towards a Big Ten championship and past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Buie’s return means NU has one open roster spot remaining for the upcoming season. The team, and the University as a whole, now await guard Chase Audige’s decision to either keep his name in the draft or return like his backcourt partner.

If Audige decides to follow suit and return to Evanston as well, there is no question that the Cats will be in the race to win the Big Ten.

