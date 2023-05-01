Men’s Basketball: Chris Collins signs contract extension through 2028

Coach Chris Collins talks to his team during a timeout. The Big Ten Coach of the Year will be doing so till at least 2028, signing a contract through that season Monday.

The gift of a historic season keeps on giving to the Northwestern men’s basketball program, specifically for coach Chris Collins.

After recently leading the team back to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in school history, the Big Ten Coach of the Year has signed a three-year contract extension through 2028, according to a Monday news release.

“The Northwestern community has become our family’s home, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue this journey,” Collins said in the release. “To have the opportunity to be a part of accomplishing so many firsts in the history of the basketball program during my tenure has been special, and I can’t wait to get to work to pursue more amazing moments in the future.”

Our Coach. Here to stay. Chris Collins has signed a contract extension keeping him in Evanston through 2028 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/hf3jmQhJyG — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) May 1, 2023

Alongside winning conference coach of the year, making him the second coach to do so in program history, Collins received the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year award as well — and with reason. On top of returning to the Big Dance, Collins’ squad corralled the most Big Ten conference wins in a single season in program history, and the second-most overall wins.

Adding onto its superb conference resume, NU earned the second-best record in the Big Ten for the first time since the 1958-59 season. On Feb. 12, Collins led the program to its first-ever victory over an AP No. 1 against Purdue, one of the team’s record four ranked wins this season.

After leading the team to the NCAA Tournament in the 2016-17 season, Collins received his first contract extension for the Cats, etching him in until 2024-25. Now, he gets to add on three more years.

Already making splashes in the transfer portal by picking up former Princeton guard Ryan Langborg, Denver guard Justin Mullins and Liberty forward Blake Preston, Collins and his crew are readying for another competitive run. NU now awaits the decisions of All-Big Ten senior guards Boo Buie and Chase Audige, who both declared for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining their college eligibility in early April.

