Men’s Basketball: Chase Audige enters the NBA Draft, maintains collegiate eligibility

Redshirt senior guard Chase Audige dribbles the ball. After helping lead Northwestern back to the NCAA Tournament, Audige announced Sunday he will be entering the NBA Draft while maintaining his extra year of eligibility.

After 82 games, 1,009 points and 160 steals — the fifth-most in program history — redshirt senior guard Chase Audige is entering the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

“Northwestern, you have shaped me and given me blessings I used to dream about,” Audige said in his announcement. “Thank you to the community that has helped me grow in so many ways.”

Audige’s three-season career in Evanston has been a roller coaster. After redshirting during the 2019-20 season following his transfer from William & Mary, Audige scored a team-high 12.3 points per game during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign.

Audige’s second year in purple and white was one compounded by injuries, and neither he nor NU strung together much momentum, ultimately sputtering to a disappointing 15-16 (7-13 Big Ten) finish.

But between Iowa’s 36-point shellacking of the Cats in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament and tipoff of the 2022-23 season opener against Chicago State, Audige helped shift the energy within the program. Audige, alongside fellow senior captains Boo Buie and Robbie Beran, righted a seemingly sinking ship, leading NU to its second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

Audige’s season, similar to his backcourt mate in Buie’s, was one filled with both individual and collective triumphs. He became one of the nation’s best two-way players, acting as coach Chris Collins’ ballhawk defensively — and a microwave scorer on the other end of the floor. The New York native posted career-highs in points (14.1), assists (2.9) and steals (2.4), while adding 3.4 rebounds per contest.

His career year helped propel the Cats’ historic run to the Big Dance, while also securing Audige co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors and a second team All-Big Ten nod.

Following Sunday’s announcement, Audige joins Buie in testing the NBA Draft process, while maintaining the possibility of a return to Evanston for one final year. Though he’s not currently projected as a draft pick come June 22, Audige’s prowess as a perimeter defender lifts his stock and could tempt an NBA team to potentially select him in the second round or sign him to a two-way deal.

Regardless of whether Audige has played his final game for the Cats, he provided the NU faithful with a laundry list of memories — from the season-high 28 points against DePaul to the late-game heroics and right-corner triple against No. 1 Purdue to the 20-point, four-steal performance in the victory over Boise State in the NCAA Tournament.

“Thank you to all the Northwestern fans, and people supporting everywhere,” Audige said. “This year was extremely special, and I will never forget the memories that were made.”

