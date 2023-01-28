Grey Avenue fire injures one, displaces two

A fire on the 800 block of Grey Avenue injured one and displaced two Friday evening, according to an Evanston Fire Department press release.

An ambulance brought the one injured person to the hospital in stable condition, the release said.

Evanston firefighters responded to reports of the fire around 6 p.m. After initial first responders came to the scene, additional resources were dispatched to assist because of the “advanced fire conditions.”

Responders extinguished the fire in less than 20 minutes, according to the release, and no firefighters were injured. The release said the fire’s cause is undetermined as of yet.

According to State Farm, cooking, heating and electrical systems are the most common causes of home fires. In general, the fire department recommends residents check smoke alarm batteries on a regular basis. The department also recommends keeping a fire extinguisher at home and practicing safety around cooking, grilling, fire pits and home heating.

