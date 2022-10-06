Evanston Fire Department rescues eight individuals after boats capsize

Evanston Fire Department rescued eight individuals whose boats capsized near Clark Street Beach and the Dempster Street Boat Launch Facility around 5 p.m. Thursday.

EFD Chief Paul Polep said in a news release that all boaters have been accounted for, and none of the individuals pulled from the water required transport to local hospitals.

The fire department saw five overturned boats upon arrival and initiated a full water rescue response with Marine 21 boats and jet ski units. A Chicago Fire Department helicopter unit aided the search, and ambulances from neighboring departments were on-site in case of hospital transports.

