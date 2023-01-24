Fire on Emerson Street displaces six residents

The Evanston Fire Department encountered heavy smoke and fire upon arrival, but the fire was extinguished in less than 30 minutes.

A fire on the second floor of a two-story multi-residential building at 2002 Emerson St. displaced six residents Tuesday.

The Evanston Fire Department responded at approximately 4:50 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire and called in neighboring fire departments for assistance. The fire was extinguished in less than 30 minutes, and EFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Six residents of the building were displaced due to smoke and water damage. Two received medical care and one was transported to a local area hospital. American Red Cross personnel provided emergency services and housing assistance to the displaced residents, according to the fire department.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @caseeey_he

Related Stories:

— Evanston Fire Departments chaplains provide all-around support

— Evanston Fire Department rescues eight individuals after boats capsize

— Fire Apparatus Operator Bob Byrne retires after more than 20 years of service