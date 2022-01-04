Northwestern donates second fire engine to Evanston Fire Department

Evanston Fire Chief Paul Polep speaks at a 9/11 event. He said the new fire engine will help the fire department respond quicker to emergencies on Northwestern’s campus and across the city.

Northwestern donated $800,000 to Evanston in December to fund the purchase of a new fire engine.

The fire engine will be the second purchased from University-donated funds. In 2009, NU donated $550,000 to the city for the purchase of a new pumper engine, which is still in service.

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) negotiated with the University for the contribution alongside lifelong Evanston residents Dave Ellis and Jack Mortell, who studied similar universities’ contributions to their host cities.

“This contribution will help all residents in Evanston and help the Evanston Fire Department to continue to provide the excellent services that we count on,” Kelly said in a news release. “This is a great step toward building on a true collaborative relationship between Northwestern and the city.”

Mayor Daniel Biss thanked University President Morton Schapiro for his investment in the city’s health and public safety. He added that he is excited to continue partnering with the University to invest in the city.

Fire Chief Paul Polep said the department is grateful for NU’s partnership.

“This donation couldn’t have come at a better time and helps address a critical need for our department,” Polep said in the release. “Not only will this new engine greatly enhance our ability to quickly and effectively respond to emergencies on campus and throughout the city, it will also support future investments in our emergency vehicle fleet.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @yimingfuu

Related Stories:

— Twenty years later, Evanston residents, officials gather to remember 9/11 attacks

— Evanston firefighters provide emotional support to first responders

— Evanston Fire Explorer program hosts open house