Captured: Visitors experience colors through senses at Color Factory Chicago

“Gradient Remix” by Liz West includes a series of chambers that employ lights and mirrors to present how colors blend together.

Color Factory Chicago invites visitors to explore colors through interactive art installations and sweet treats. Located on the lower level of the Willis Tower, the museum opened to the public June 17 with tickets priced from $27 to $44.

The museum includes 15 immersive exhibitions and moments, according to Alison Piepmeyer, chief marketing officer at Color Factory. Many of them draw inspiration from Chicago.

“You will see nods to Chicago at every turn from our color palette, which was pulled from some of the city’s most beloved icons, to the voice of the CTA, to our confetti room inspired by the Chicago flag,” Piepmeyer said.