Northwestern hospitals top U.S. News best hospital lists

Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The hospital ranked in the top 10 in the U.S. News “Best Hospitals List,” with many NU hospitals also receiving accolades.

Northwestern Medicine hospitals rank among the best in the country, the University announced Tuesday.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital ranks ninth on U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Hospitals” list, which recognizes 20 high-performing hospitals out of more than 5,000 that were evaluated. It also ranked as the best hospital in both the Chicago area and the state of Illinois for the 11th straight year.

Touting multiple honors, Northwestern Memorial also ranked highly in specialties including gastroenterology & GI surgery, cardiology & heart surgery, geriatrics, cancer, diabetes & endocrinology and neurology & neurosurgery.

“These rankings amplify the expertise, dedication and compassion of more than 33,000 physicians, nurses and staff who come together to provide exceptional care, train future generations of clinicians, and advance medicine through cutting edge research all in the pursuit of health for individuals and the communities they call home,” Dean M. Harrison, CEO of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare, said in a news release.

The Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, previously known as the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, ranked as the best hospital for rehabilitation for the 32nd consecutive year. The Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago ranked as the top children’s hospital in Illinois earlier this summer.

Northwestern Medicine’s McHenry, Huntley, and Woodstock hospitals tied for ninth in the state, while NM Central DuPage Hospital and Lake Forest Hospital tied for 12th.

