Northwestern Medicine opens immediate care center on Sherman Avenue

1630 Sherman Avenue. Northwestern Medicine’s new immediate care facility replaced the former Barnes & Noble location.

Northwestern Medicine opened an immediate care center Monday to treat minor ailments and conduct lab tests, vaccinations and X-rays.

The center, which treats both adult and pediatric patients, takes the place of Barnes & Noble at 1630 Sherman Ave., which closed in spring 2020. The clinic welcomes appointments and walk-in visits, and accommodates both in-person and virtual consultations.

During open hours, NM updates the expected wait time for walk-ins online. Information about which injuries and illnesses the center treats is also available on the site.

Northwestern University Health Services Clinic and Sports Medicine became a part of NM in December, operating under the name Northwestern Medicine Student Health Service.

To schedule an appointment through NM, students can register an account on the MyNM patient portal. Students eligible for NM services may use both Searle Hall at 633 Emerson St. and the new clinic. The new facility’s opening will not affect services or hours at Searle.

