Northwestern Medicine Student Health Service operations debuts this week

Northwestern University Health Services Clinic and Sports Medicine merged Sunday with Northwestern Medicine.

The “expanded partnership,” renamed Northwestern Medicine Student Health Service, will provide eligible students “more convenient options when they seek medical care,” according to Vice President of Student Affairs Julie Payne-Kirchmeier. These students can utilize Northwestern Medicine locations, including the Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care Center at 1704 Maple Ave. and forthcoming location at 1630 Sherman Ave., as well as the pre-existing campus clinic at 633 Emerson St.

Changes being implemented with this new partnership include a transition to the MyNM patient portal, filling out a survey after every visit, payment via credit card or MyNM for services not covered by the University’s annual student health service fee. Students not insured by the University’s health insurance program will have services billed automatically to their insurance provider.

X-ray and lab clinical services will be transitioned Sunday to Northwestern Medicine. In February, Northwestern University Pharmacy will also transition to Northwestern Medicine, according to a patient FAQ.

Hours and services offered at the on-campus clinic will not change, according to the email. General health services will continue to be offered at 633 Emerson St., and the University will still oversee behavioral and mental health services, such as Counseling and Psychological Services, Center for Awareness, Response and Education and Health Promotion and Wellness.

