Northwestern Medicine to manage Health Service in Evanston

Northwestern Medicine has partnered on a multi-year agreement to manage the Northwestern University Health Service in Evanston, according to a Monday news release.

Starting Sept. 1, NM will “manage and oversee the clinical operations” of NUHS, according to the release. NM currently provides health services to students on the Chicago campus.

NUHS handles over 30,000 annual visits, according to the release. The partnership is expected to provide a number of benefits, including access to expanded medical services, the use of a common medical record and the use of the MyNM app. NM will also provide onsite COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff, and will support the University’s contact tracing, quarantine and case management efforts, according to the release.

“This partnership will connect our award-winning Northwestern University campus experts in collegiate health with the nationally ranked medical experts at Northwestern Medicine to provide barrier-free, inclusive and exemplary health care for our students,” said Julie Payne-Kirchmeier, vice president for Student Affairs, in the release. “We are excited to partner with NM in order to provide this state-of-the-art service; our students deserve nothing less.”

There will be no changes to the Northwestern University Student Health Insurance Plan. The University will maintain oversight of behavior and health services, which includes Counseling and Psychological Services.

NM also signed a lease in May to occupy 1630 Sherman Ave., which previously housed Barnes & Noble.

“We are proud to provide the Northwestern University community convenient access to Northwestern Medicine on campus and in Evanston” said Dean Harrison, president and chief executive officer of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare, in the release. “We understand, now more than ever, how important it is to have access to world-class physicians and a nationally recognized academic health system.”

