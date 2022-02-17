Bluhm Family Foundation donates $45 million to establish Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Heart Hospital

Northwestern Medicine will establish a new heart hospital using a $45 million gift from the Bluhm Family Charitable Foundation.

The Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Heart Hospital will expand the Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s cardiovascular services, increase the number of available beds and fund research projects and therapies.

“I am proud to continue my support of Northwestern Medicine and to help address inequity with the establishment of the Bluhm Heart Hospital, which will bring new discoveries and innovative treatments to more patients across Chicagoland and around the world,” Neil Bluhm (Pritzker ‘62) said in a news release.

The donation will also support collaborations with Chicago community partners. This collaboration will include outreach and education efforts to support heart health and address the social determinants of health in Chicago communities.

“The gift by Mr. Bluhm and the Bluhm Family Foundation is not just a gift to Northwestern Medicine, it is a commitment to the City of Chicago that we can craft a stronger, healthier community,” said Clyde Yancy, chief of cardiology in the Department of Medicine at Northwestern Medicine and vice dean for diversity and inclusion, in the news release.

Bluhm’s initial donation in 2005 created the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute at Northwestern Medicine and recruited renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Patrick McCarthy, who is now the institute’s executive director.

“This is a gift for patients in the city, state and throughout the country who need access to the highest quality cardiovascular care,” McCarthy said. “Countless lives have been saved and improved by cardiovascular research, innovation and patient care because of his philanthropy.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @CarolineLBrew

Related Stories:

— Northwestern Medicine Student Health Service hopes to improve student access to health services

— First case of omicron subvariant BA.2 identified in Illinois by Northwestern Medicine

— Ryan family makes largest donation in Northwestern history