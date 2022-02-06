The Week Ahead: What’s coming up in Evanston the week of Feb. 6

Curious what’s going on in Evanston this week? The Daily has compiled a list of upcoming events.

Here are some ways to celebrate Black History Month and avoid the outdoors this week in Evanston as the weather remains below freezing.

Winter Wonderland

Feb. 1 – Feb. 28, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Evanston Made is hosting an art-making and community-building event at Canal Shores Golf Course all of February. The group is working to turn the golf course into an outdoor gallery of art installations.

Celebrate Black History Month at Evanston Public Library

Feb. 1 to March 1

Here’s a list of programs this week at Evanston Public Library to celebrate Black History Month. Events include “Make your Own Cartoon Glass Painting” and “Make Your Own Basquiat-Inspired Crown.”

Seek & Find — Black History Themed Scavenger Hunt

Feb. 1 to 28

The Main and Crown Branch libraries will be hosting an indoor mini scavenger hunt all month dedicated to Black history in Evanston.

Keynote Speaker: Ayanna Legros

Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m.

Ayanna Legros is a historian of 20th Century Caribbean and Latin American history. She is studying oral histories, radio show transcripts, cassette tapes and songs to tell the story of the Hatian people’s political vision for the nation in her dissertation, “Echoes in Exile: Hatian Radio Activism in New York City (1969-2002).”

Black History 24/7/365: Black Women of American History

Feb. 8, 12 p.m.

The Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre will broadcast a profile of a Black woman who impacted America each Tuesday at noon for the month of February. You can watch each episode at fjtheatre.com.

Mental Health is Essential — Seasonal Affective Disorder

Feb. 8, 7 to 8 p.m.

The Naomi Ruth Cohen Institute for Mental Health Education at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology will host Tracy Levine, a licensed clinical social worker, to discuss community mental health. Levine will discuss Seasonal Affective Disorder, the impact of COVID-19 and self-care strategies and resources.

A Conversation with Dr. Ava Thompson Greenwell, Director of Mandela in Chicago

Feb. 10, 7 to 8 p.m.

Medill Prof. Ava Thompson Greenwell will discuss her documentary “Mandela in Chicago.” The documentary chronicles Nelson Mandela’s trip to Chicago in 1993 one year before he was elected president of South Africa.

Terra Femme (2021) live documentary-performance with Courtney Stephens

Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

The Block Museum is screening a live documentary-performance hybrid, Terra Femme, which documents the history of female travel filmmakers from the 1920s to 1950s. It draws on archival materials to investigate the relationship between gender and genre.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @avanidkalra

Related Stories:

— The Week Ahead: What’s coming up in Evanston the week of Jan. 23

— The Week Ahead: What’s coming up in Evanston the week of Jan. 16

— The Week Ahead: What’s coming up in Evanston the week of Jan. 30