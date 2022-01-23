The Week Ahead: What’s coming up in Evanston the week of Jan. 23

Curious what’s going on in Evanston this week? The Daily has compiled a list of upcoming events.

As January comes to a close and a surge in COVID-19 cases begin to subside, here are some things to do in Evanston this week.

Ms. Lisa Fischer at SPACE

Jan. 23, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Fischer, a Caribbean psychedelic soul and jazzy progressive rock singer, will perform at Evanston SPACE. She previously sang background for musicians like Tina Turner, The Rolling Stones and Nine Inch Nails.

Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen: The Essential Conversations you need to Have with Your Kids

Jan. 24, 7 to 8 p.m.

Michelle Icard, author of “Middle School Makeover” and “Fourteen Talks by Age Fourteen” and Heidi Stevens, creative director, Parent Nation at the University of Chicago’s TMW Center for Learning and Public Health will speak about essential conversations when raising children. They will speak at a virtual event presented by the Family Education Network.

Small Wonders Group Show at SPACE900 Gallery

Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, 1 to 5 p.m.

Visit an exhibition of small format visual arts pieces at Evanston’s Space900 Gallery between 1 and 5 p.m. Friday to Saturday. The show will feature artists including Todd Anderson, Joanna Pinsky and Judy Solomon.

Rental Counseling Workshop

Jan. 25, 10 to 11 a.m.

This workshop will help tenants learn about lease options and financial sustainability and help improve their self-advocacy skills. Participants will learn about their rights and remedies if they are evicted and learn about eventual homeownership. This event is virtual and presented by Open Communities and the Township of Schaumburg.

Opening day for “A Site of Struggle”

Jan. 26

This visual arts exhibition explores how artists have portrayed anti-Black violence and fought for representation over the last century. “A Site of Struggle” aims to investigate how Amerians have grappled with anti-Black violence, focusing on works created between 1890 and 2013.

The exhibition is free for visitors at the Block Museum of Art and will end July 10.

Lincolnomics

Jan. 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Author John Wasik will discuss his book “Lincolnomics: How President Lincoln Constructed the Great American Economy.” In his book, Wasik covers Lincoln’s impact on American infrastructure from his time as an Illinois legislator through his presidency. “The Book Stall” is hosting this virtual event.

Through a New Lens: Works from the World-Wide Mobile Photography Movement

Thursday to Saturday, 12 to 6 p.m., Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.

“Through A New Lens” is an exhibition that features photographs by seven notable “iPhoneographers.” Curated by Chicago photographer Gina Costa, it spotlights the evolution of mobile photography and aims to question, “what is a photograph?” It will run at the Perspective Fine Art Photography Gallery through Feb. 28.

Lok-Kwan Qigong class

Jan. 29, 10:30 a.m.

Lok-Kwan, a neuro-acupuncturist working out of Chicago, Wilmette and Evanston, will teach “Ba Duan Jin: Eight Sectioned Brocade,” the most popularly practiced form of Qigong. Qigong is an ancient Chinese practice integrating meditation and slow movement. This class will take place in the Skylight Room of the Heartwood Center. Participants do not need experience in Qi and any age may participate.

