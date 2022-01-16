The Week Ahead: What’s coming up in Evanston the week of Jan. 16

Curious what’s going on in Evanston this week? The Daily has compiled a list of upcoming events.

This week, Evanston honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Here’s a list of events and other happenings around town during the week of Jan. 16.

3rd Annual Walk for Warmth

Jan. 17, 11 a.m.

Interfaith Action’s third annual Walk for Warmth is a family-friendly event hosted in honor of MLK Day. The two-mile walk begins at First United Methodist Church at 516 Church St., and seeks to raise awareness of homelessness and hunger in Evanston.

Interfaith Action asks participants to leave their dogs at home and visit this link to register for the walk in advance.

The MLK Project 2022

Jan. 17, 12 p.m.

To celebrate King and all people who have fought for civil and human rights, the city, Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre and the Youth and Senior Theatre Ensemble Project are collaborating to produce an MLK Day broadcast.

The broadcast will feature multigenerational and multiracial figures delivering a portion of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. It will be available for viewing on the Fleetwood-Jourdain website starting at 12 p.m. Monday.

Ben Blount Mural Dedication

Jan. 17, 1:30 to 2 p.m.

The city will dedicate a new mural by artist Ben Blount on Monday, who installed it at 600 Washington St. in collaboration with Art Encounter’s Evanston Mural Arts Program. The mural, commissioned by the Main-Dempster Mile, is inspired by Evanston’s 2019 Resolution to End Structural Racism and Achieve Racial Equity. Mayor Daniel Biss, Ald. Cicely Fleming (9th) and Blount are expected to speak at the dedication.

Celebration of MLK Day, featuring Rev. Eddie Reeves

Jan. 17, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Evanston Public Library’s virtual MLK Day celebration suits viewers of all ages. Community members can pick up a craft kit at either EPL location and then join the Zoom call for a showing of two short films based on children’s books about King and the Civil Rights Movement.

First Church of God’s Rev. Eddie Reeves will deliver a reenactment of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech at 3 p.m., according to the library’s website.

Visit this link to register for the event.

Community Blood Drive

Jan. 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Versiti Mobile Coach is hosting a blood drive at the Levy Senior Center at 300 Dodge Ave. on Thursday. A photo ID and mask are required. The organization encourages participants to eat a healthy meal and drink lots of water before donating blood.

To register for an appointment, visit this link.

EPL Community Shareback

Jan. 20, 6 to 8 p.m.

Following a series of listening events in the fall, Evanston Public Library staff will share what the library heard and how community members’ ideas will shape the future.

Participants can join virtually through Zoom. Limited in-person attendance may be available at the EPL Main Library depending on COVID-19 considerations the day of the event, according to the EPL website.

Visit this link to sign up.

