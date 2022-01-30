The Week Ahead: What’s coming up in Evanston the week of Jan. 30

Curious what’s going on in Evanston this week? The Daily has compiled a list of upcoming events.

Here’s a list of events and other happenings around town during the week of Jan. 30.

North Shore Squares

Jan. 31, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

North Shore Squares is hosting a free introductory square dancing class Monday at the Levy Senior Center on 300 Dodge Ave.

Weekly dances classes, which are not free, begin the week of Feb. 7, and organizers said they would be happy to offer a 25% discount to Northwestern students who hope to take the Evanston class for the full term.

Dancers do not have to register before attending the introductory class.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations is required for participants and the dance will be held in accordance with state and local health regulations, according to the group’s website.

Downtown Evanston Hygge Fest

Starting Feb. 1 and continuing until Feb. 28

Throughout the month of February, Downtown Evanston will host its annual Hygge Fest. Local businesses will host events including wine tastings, knitting lessons and baking tutorials. Some events are free and others will be ticketed.

The Danish expression “hygge,” pronounced “hue-gah,” refers to approaching life by looking for joy in the little moments. During the cold winter months, hygge is about finding comfort in creativity and coziness, according to Downtown Evanston’s website.

A full calendar of events can be found here.

Mission Impossible Book Group

Feb. 1, 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. and Feb. 3, 3 to 4:15 p.m.

Evanston Public Library’s Mission Impossible Book Group gathers on Zoom throughout the year to discuss challenging works by an individual author. This year, EPL is centering works by Gabriel García Márquez.

Contact the library to receive more information and register for the event.

Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Group

Feb. 2, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

This week, the EPL Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Group will meet on Zoom to discuss N.K. Jemisin’s book “How Long ‘til Black Future Month?” The short fiction collection offers several narratives on themes of destruction, rebirth and redemption according to the EPL website. The group meets monthly.

Register to attend at this link.

Acknowledging loss and processing grief in the Black family

Feb. 3, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

EPL welcomes guest speaker Dara Winley, director of the Bette D. Harris Family & Child Clinic & Community Programs at the Family Institute, for a virtual event on Thursday evening. Reflecting on the collective “losses” in Black history, Winley will give mental health strategies for facing grief and strategies for self care, according to EPL’s website.

Follow this link to register.

“Visible / Invisible. How silence is a tool of violence allowing it to blossom and grow” Opening Reception

Feb. 4, 4 to 7 p.m.

A new visual arts exhibit is coming to town. Evanston Arts Council will host the opening reception for “Visible/Invisible. How silence is a tool of violence allowing it to blossom and grow” on Friday at the Noyes Cultural Arts Center Second Floor Gallery at 927 Noyes St.

Featuring multi-disciplinary work from a wide range of artists, the exhibition considers what kinds of violence are made visible and gain widespread attention. Curated by Indira Johnson, Fran Joy and Lisa Degliantoni, the artworks will be on display through March 18.

Creative Coworking “Gallery Open House”

Feb. 5, 4 to 6 p.m.

Two local artists, Larry Geni and Jim Parks, will have their work on display at the Creative Coworking’s Gallery Open House Saturday. To enter the gallery at 922 Davis St., community members must show proof of vaccination and wear masks.

Geni, a former ETHS teacher, works with oil paints and photography, and has experience in set design. Parks has worked with media like paint, wire and wood.

Participants can register at this link.

