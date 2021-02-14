Women’s Basketball: Sunday’s game against Ohio State postponed

Lindsey Pulliam dribbles past a Rutgers defender. No. 21 Northwestern will not play Sunday after its game against No. 12 Ohio State was postponed.

Sunday’s contest between No. 21 Northwestern and No. 12 Ohio State has been postponed, according to a statement from Ohio State Athletics.

The game, scheduled to tip-off at 11:30 Central time, was postponed 52 minutes before its start due to a “presumptively positive test during the pre-game testing window,” according to the statement. It also states that the Wildcats and Buckeyes will coordinate with the conference to try and reschedule the meeting.

Both NU and Ohio State are coming off losses ahead of the scheduled clash at Value City Arena. The Cats fell to Rutgers 70-54 at Welsh-Ryan Arena Thursday, while the Buckeyes were upset by Wisconsin 75-70 in Madison.

The squads last faced each other on Feb. 1, when then-No. 22 NU upset then-No. 11 Ohio State 69-57 behind a stellar performance from junior guard Veronica Burton and a great defensive effort that held the Buckeyes to below 60 points for only the second time all season.

Currently, Ohio State and the Cats rank fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Big Ten standings. The Buckeyes will not participate in the postseason due to a self-imposed ban.

NU is set to play Nebraska on Wednesday in Evanston.

This developing story will be updated with more information.

