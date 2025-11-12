Theo’s ‘Urinetown’ satirizes capitalism through song

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre previewed performances of “Urinetown” last weekend at Evanston’s Fred Anzevino Theatre.

Created by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis, “Urinetown” opened on Broadway in 2001. Inspired by Kotis’ experience encountering a pay toilet for the first time, the musical is set in a dystopian city where citizens must pay to use public amenities. The story and songs poke fun at the legal system, capitalism and musical theater itself.

With “Urinetown,” this is not the first time Theo has put on a production with themes reminiscent of composer Kurt Weill. The theater has a history of paying tribute to Weill’s musical style — in 2014, it produced “A Kurt Weill Cabaret,” featuring a slew of songs by the German composer.

Music Director Aaron Kaplan said he admires how “Urinetown” combines Weill-like elements with other styles of music.

“There’s some really dark and gritty angular music, there’s some jazz, there’s gospel, there’s Broadway ballads,” Kaplan said. “It’s all different genres coming together.”

In addition to representing a variety of musical themes, “Urinetown” takes a self-aware approach to the musical format.

Song titles such as “Privilege to Pee,” “What is Urinetown?” and “Why did I Listen to That Man?” are both no-nonsensical and silly — a line the musical frequently attempts to toe.

Audience member Ahmed Farah said he especially loved the number “Mr. Cladwell.” Farah recalled his favorite line verbatim: “Gosh Daddy, I never realized large, monopolizing corporations could be such a force for good in the world.”

In the musical, Caldwell B. Cladwell, the President of “Urine Good Company,” is the man behind the pay-for-pee system. The show explores the extent of Cladwell’s villainy when a group of citizens start an uprising to fight for their right to pee.

The uprising is up close and personal for audiences at Theo’s performances. The 88-seat Fred Anzevino Theatre seats some viewers at tables in the middle of the stage, while other chairs are circled around the outside.

Haugan Elementary School Assistant Principal Mitch Zoelzer, who attended the preview, said he enjoyed the theater’s intimacy.

“I really appreciate how immersive it is and how close it feels like the action is, too,” Zoelzer said.

Cast members utilized their proximity to the audience throughout the show by hiding behind and singing directly to certain people in the crowd.

The band was also seated on the stage, visible to the audience the entire time.

Music Director Kaplan explained that while most storefront theaters operate on as few musicians as possible, Theo expanded the budget to hire five musicians in order to play the musical’s original orchestrations.

“(The full orchestra) really gives it the authenticity and the darkness that the show needs,” Kaplan said.

Backed by the onstage musicians, “Urinetown” satirizes capitalism, the establishment and the anti-establishment.

Ensemble actor Kelcy Taylor said she enjoys the humorous perspective “Urinetown” takes on what she finds to be relevant modern-day issues.

“I think at the time we are in right now, it makes a lot of sense,” Taylor said. “It replicates what’s happening right now in a very fun and exciting and consumable way that’s not as down your throat and sad, but still important.”

“Urinetown” will run on Thursdays through Sundays from Nov. 16 to Dec. 21 at the Fred Anzevino Theatre.

